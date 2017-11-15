Rebuilding Plans for NFL Teams That Need an Overhaul

1 of 7

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Significant organizational change isn't necessary for some teams, but a few tweaks will be necessary to keep them competitive beyond the current campaign.

The Arizona Cardinals entered this season as the NFL's oldest team, per the Philly Voice's Jimmy Kempski. They've gotten even older with the additions of Alex Boone and Adrian Peterson. The next step is preparing for life without Peterson, Carson Palmer and Larry Fitzgerald. General manager Steve Keim will need to allocate premium assets to replace the team's veterans, particularly at quarterback, where Palmer's decline has already begun.

The Baltimore Ravens have been beset by injuries, and the absences of multiple key contributors exposed roster inefficiencies. Joe Flacco isn't elite and can't carry the offense. The offensive line and wide receiver corps need to be retooled. Breakout running back Alex Collins is a free agent after the season, and a contract extension should be forthcoming. The Ravens are still competitive at 4-5, but general manager Ozzie Newsome must rebuild the overall talent base.

In Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers' absence behind center started a Packers tailspin after a 4-1 start. Rodgers' return will mean a lot next season. However, his injury only magnifies the fact Green Bay is a poor defensive squad. Coordinator Dom Capers has been in place since 2009, and the Packers haven't finished better than 15th overall in total defense since 2012, when they were 11th. A fresh play-caller and new scheme are in order.

Adam Gase's status as the league's wunderkind head coach has been usurped by Sean McVay. Gase's Miami Dolphins regressed in Year 2, especially on offense, where they rank 31st overall. Gase isn't in danger of losing his job, but an offensive reset is necessary since quarterback (sans injured signal-caller Ryan Tannehill), offensive line and running backs continue to disappoint.

Finally, the Washington Redskins are in a difficult position. The franchise and Kirk Cousins haven't come to a long-term agreement, and placing the franchise tag on the quarterback for a third straight year is cost prohibitive. A contingency plan must be enacted to remain competitive. The team is 4-5 with Cousins, but it would be much worse without him.