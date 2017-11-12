    Giancarlo Stanton Trade Rumors: Cardinals 'Determined' in Pursuit of Marlins RF

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistNovember 12, 2017

    MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 29: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the Miami Marlins tosses a ball in the air during the game against the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park on September 29, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Miami Marlins via Getty Images)
    Rob Foldy/Miami Marlins/Getty Images

    The St. Louis Cardinals have "had discussions already with Miami about trading for MVP candidate Giancarlo Stanton," according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch

    Goold added, "Both teams expect conversations to continue this week and gain clarity, with the Cardinals described by one source as 'determined' in their interest."

    Per that report, the Cardinals are also interested in Marlins outfielders Christian Yelich and Marcell Ozuna. The Cardinals are interested in upgrading at reliever as well and "whether the Blue Jays would be willing to trade former MVP Josh Donaldson remains an interest to the Cardinals, as does gauging the availability of slick-fielding shortstops."

    The Cardinals appear willing to make a splash this offseason after missing the postseason the past two years.

    As Goold continued, the Cardinals believe they have the young pieces that would intrigue a team like the Marlins, namely the organization's pitching prospects.

    Certainly, adding Stanton would be a major splash. The slugger was superb in 2017, hitting .281 with 59 homers, 132 RBI and a 1.007 OPS. He would offer a significant power bat to the middle of the Cardinals lineup, and from a performance perspective, his potential addition is a no-brainer.

    But Stanton still has 10 years and $295 million remaining on his massive contract, with an opt-out clause in 2020. He also has a no-trade clause, meaning he could block any agreements between the Cardinals and Marlins. Even if Stanton would agree to waive his no-trade clause, the Cardinals and Marlins may have a hard time agreeing on the amount of money Miami would be willing to pay on Stanton's remaining contract, if any at all.

    Stanton may yet be a Cardinal by Opening Day. But any trade for him will undoubtedly be complex.

