Germany vs. France: Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule for 2017 Friendly

Germany host France in an international friendly at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne on Tuesday, with the match featuring two of the likely favourites for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia next summer.

Die Mannschaft are the World Cup holders, while Les Bleus were beaten finalists on home soil at UEFA Euro 2016. Both nations made easy work of qualification, finishing top of their respective groups. They are each in fine form, with neither having experienced defeat in their last six matches.

Here are the schedule and viewing details before a preview:

Date: Tuesday, November 14

Time: 7:45 p.m, GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

TV Info: ESPN 2, ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: ESPN Player

Preview

A concern for France manager Didier Deschamps is the absence of Olivier Giroud. The Arsenal striker was sent home after suffering a thigh injury during the 2-0 win over Wales on Friday, per Metro's Tom Olver.

Losing Giroud, who was on the scoresheet against Wales, is a further blow for a France squad already without Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Even so, Les Bleus boast an enviable array of firepower thanks to Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann and Paris Saint-Germain winger Kylian Mbappe. The latter was named man of the match after Friday's game at the Stade de France, per BBC Sport's Dafydd Pritchard.

Mbappe has been forging a burgeoning partnership with Griezmann, as numbers from OptaJean prove:

Both Griezmann and Mbappe have the pace to punish anybody on the break. Deschamps could also turn to other attackers in his squad, notably winger Kingsley Coman and Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette.

Given the depth and quality in the French attack, Germany will be best served keeping the ball away from Les Bleus. It's something the World Cup holders excel at thanks to their technique and artistry in midfield.

Germany boss Joachim Low can call on Ilkay Gundogan, Mesut Ozil, Mario Gotze, Julian Brandt and Sebastian Rudy. It was Ozil and Gundogan who played in the 0-0 draw against England at Wembley Stadium on Friday.

However, "Low also said Real Madrid's Toni Kroos would form a central midfield partnership alongside Juventus' Sami Khedira," per BBC Sport. Having Kroos and Khedira in the middle could see Ozil push further forward.

Ozil was unusually played deeper than his familiar No. 10 role against the Three Lions. The Arsenal schemer was still able to control possession and tie together Die Mannschaft's best moves.

Low will once again rely on Ozil to be the creative hub who can feed wingers Julian Draxler and Leroy Sane.

Goals can be expected from two nations loaded with attacking talent. Germany should edge things by making the most of home advantage.