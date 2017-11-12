ATP World Tour Finals 2017 Results: Sunday Tennis Scores and Updated Schedule

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Roger Federer beat Jack Sock in straight sets in the opening singles match of the 2017 ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London on Sunday.

The Swiss took the first set 6-4 but was forced into a tiebreak in the second before prevailing against the American, who is making his first appearance at the tournament.

Later on Sunday, Alexander Zverev recovered from being a break down in the third set to beat Marin Cilic in a hard-fought encounter.

Here are the scores and results from Sunday's matches:

Roger Federer 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) Jack Sock

Alexander Zverev 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 Marin Cilic

All scoring and schedule information per the ATP World Tour's official website.

Monday's schedule sees Dominic Thiem take on Grigor Dimitrov before world No. 1 Rafael Nadal faces David Goffin in the evening session. The Times' Stuart Fraser tweeted out the Tuesday schedule:

Nadal's participation had been in doubt because of injury concerns, but he seemed confident he would play when collecting his year-end No. 1 trophy on Sunday, per the BBC's Russell Fuller:

Recap

Federer got off to a strong start against Sock, breaking him in the first game and then holding serve to go 2-0 up in the first set.

Sock recovered to hold serve for the rest of the set but did manage to distract Federer from the task at hand at 4-2.

The American played a poor drop shot and then turned around and bent over, showing Federer his backside, only for the Swiss to hit the ball straight into the net.

Tennis TV captured the moment perfectly:

Tennis writer Tumaini Carayol felt it was a poor mistake by Federer:

It did not seem to affect the 36-year-old, however, as he went on to win the first set 6-4, courtesy of the early break.

The second set was far tighter. Federer looked strong on serve and had chances to break, but he was unable to convert.

He earned two break points at 3-3, but Sock managed to hang on and bring it back to deuce before a mishit from Federer and an ace saw Sock make it 4-3.

Federer had further chances to break at 4-4, but somehow Sock clung on, even hitting a between-the-legs volley, which then forced Federer long, as shown by Tennis TV:

The Swiss, meanwhile, was holding serve comfortably and did not face a break point all match, as noted by journalist Jose Morgado:

It was little surprise to see the second set head into a tiebreak, and again there was little to choose between the pair.

However, a double-fault by Sock made it 5-4, to give Federer the chance to serve it out, and he duly obliged to clinch victory, his 50th of the year, per the ATP.

Federer will now play Zverev on Tuesday after he saw off Cilic in three sets on Sunday evening.

The 20-year-old got off to a great start, breaking Cilic's serve immediately and impressing sports journalist Reem Abulleil:

Zverev continued to look the more confident in the first set, and while Cilic did have a few chances to break, he could not convert as his opponent clinched it 6-4.

Cilic came out firing in the second set, earning two break points, and while Zverev did get it back to deuce, the Croatian held on to take the early break.

Metro's George Bellshaw said it was an excellent response from Cilic:

Cilic then raced into a 5-1 lead, comfortably holding serve and had break points at 5-2 only for Zverev to hold and force him to serve it out, which he did to send the match into a deciding set.

Both players went up a notch in both intensity and quality in the third set until two errors from Zverev gave Cilic a break to make it 2-1.

Despite showing his frustration at times, the young German rallied, breaking back with a superb backhand lob that forced a mistake from his opponent and levelled it at 3-3.

Zverev then consolidated with ease before breaking to love again at 5-4 to clinch victory in his first-ever match at the World Tour finals.