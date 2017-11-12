Week 10 NFL Picks: Final Vegas Odds and Predictions for Sunday's Slate

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Here we are again. Another NFL Sunday. It's Week 10.

Thursday Night Football has come and gone, and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman is lost for the entire season.

Sunday in the NFL will culminate with a New England Patriots vs. Denver Broncos matchup, but it's not the same as we've seen in years past.

There are plenty of interesting matchups this week. We'll examine the latest odds from OddsShark and make some predictions against the spread and closely examine a couple of games.

NFL Week 10

Jets (-1) at Buccaneers

Steelers (-10.5) at Colts

Saints (-3) at Bills

Packers at Bears (-3)

Vikings (-2.5) at Redskins

Chargers at Jaguars (-5.5)

Browns at Lions (-11)

Bengals at Titans (-4)

Texans at Rams (-13)

Cowboys at Falcons (-3)

Giants (-3) at 49ers

Patriots (-7.5) at Broncos

New York Jets (-1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

There are a couple of storylines to keep in mind here.

For the Jets, you have Josh McCown returning to one of his (many) former teams in the Bucs.

Conversely, for the Bucs, their starting quarterback this week will be Ryan Fitzpatrick, who is also taking on a former team, the Jets. But perhaps the most polarizing storyline is that the Bucs and Fitzpatrick will be without wide receiver Mike Evans for this game after he was suspended for fighting in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints.

Without Evans, the Buccaneers offense will have to operate a lot differently. With Fitzpatrick under center, he'll likely need to utilize tight end Cameron Brate. The running game for the Bucs hasn't been nearly as effective as they'd like. And the secondary? Forget about it.

However, the Jets are a team with a decent offense. McCown has thrown for multiple touchdowns in four of his last five games and he's found a No. 1 target in wide receiver Robby Anderson.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, the Jets will not only be without running back Matt Forte this week, but this could be a multiple-week injury.

Even without Forte, the Jets have Bilal Powell and rookie Elijah McGuire.

It's hard not to side with the home team, but without Evans and with Fitzpatrick under center, I'm not sure Tampa will be able to maintain a pace with the Jets against the Bucs' horrendous secondary.

Prediction: Jets 27, Buccaneers 17

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars (-5.5)

As the old adage goes, West Coast teams traveling east for the 1 p.m. ET start is never going to end well.

Well, mostly.

Not only are the Chargers starting at that time, but they're going up against a vaunted Jaguars defense that is going to create pressure on Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers.

Outside of the defense, the passing game of the Jaguars may not need to do much as they'll get running back Leonard Fournette back after not seeing a football field for three weeks.

He'll be plenty rested and ready to attack a Chargers run defense that ranks 26th in DVOA.

Rivers may have the edge when you look at his weapons collectively, but will he get by Jaguars cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye?

Just can't see it.

Jaguars take this one.

Prediction: Jaguars 24, Chargers 14

New England Patriots (-7.5) at Denver Broncos

What a better way to end this than looking at the Sunday Night Football game?

The Broncos will be hosting the Patriots, who have a defense that has markedly improved as of late.

Over their past four games, the Pats have not allowed an opponent to surpass 17 points. They also held the Atlanta Falcons and Chargers to 20 points.

Coming off a bye, the Patriots under Bill Belichick are 12-4, according to Tyler Sullivan of 247Sports.

Expect the New England defense to contain Brock Osweiler and throw against a weakened Broncos secondary.

This spread, unless I'm missing something, is not anything to worry about.

Take the Patriots and enjoy your cash. The Patriots win big here.

Prediction: Patriots 34, Broncos 16

