    49ers Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo's 1st Start Targeted for Week 12 vs. Seahawks

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistNovember 12, 2017

    SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 5: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up on the field prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. The Cardinals defeated the 49ers 20-10. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)
    Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

    The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly eyeing Week 12 against the Seattle Seahawks as Jimmy Garoppolo's first start with the team, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

    Garoppolo, who was acquired from the New England Patriots in exchange for a second-round pick before the trade deadline, has served as C.J. Beathard's backup since joining the Niners. But with a bye next week, Garoppolo would have more time to learn the offense before potentially serving as the starter for the team's final six games.

            

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

