49ers Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo's 1st Start Targeted for Week 12 vs. Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly eyeing Week 12 against the Seattle Seahawks as Jimmy Garoppolo's first start with the team, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Garoppolo, who was acquired from the New England Patriots in exchange for a second-round pick before the trade deadline, has served as C.J. Beathard's backup since joining the Niners. But with a bye next week, Garoppolo would have more time to learn the offense before potentially serving as the starter for the team's final six games.

