    Lonzo Ball Becomes Youngest Player in NBA History to Record a Triple-Double

    Daily FactsBleacher ReportNovember 12, 2017

    MILWAUKEE, WI - NOVEMBER 11: Lonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball while being guarded by DeAndre Liggins #25 of the Milwaukee Bucks in the fourth quarter at the Bradley Center on November 11, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    Fact: With 19 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball (20 years, 15 days) became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double. Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James (20 years, 20 days) previously held the record.

    Bleacher Report will be bringing sports fans the most interesting and engaging Cold Hard Facts of the day, presented by Coors Light.

    Source: B/R Insights

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      LeBron: Smith Jr. 'Should Be a Knick'

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Carlisle: Minutes Earned, Noel Doesn't Deserve to Play

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kyrie Suffers Facial Fracture, Doubtful vs. Raptors

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Steph Curry Calls for Greater Support of Vets

      Adam Wells
      via Adam Wells