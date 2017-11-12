Lonzo Ball Becomes Youngest Player in NBA History to Record a Triple-Double

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Fact: With 19 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball (20 years, 15 days) became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double. Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James (20 years, 20 days) previously held the record.

