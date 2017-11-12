Ezekiel Elliott Reportedly Leaving USA to 'Clear His Head and Train'

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is reportedly "leaving the country for an undisclosed location to clear his head and train," according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied Elliott's request for an injunction Thursday, meaning he will begin serving his six-game suspension this week. Elliott will have to serve at least four games of that suspension before his next hearing Dec. 1.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

