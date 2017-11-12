WWE WrestleMania 34: Way-Too-Early Predictions for Top Matches on the Card

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The Road to WrestleMania usually begins at the Royal Rumble. But the bricks that comprise that road are laid long before that.

WWE will broadcast Survivor Series live on WWE Network on November 19. It's being promoted as a cross-brand competition, a more elaborate version of Bragging Rights. But a savvy viewer will be watching the internal conflicts on each brand—who cost their team the match or who turned on their tag team partners. The plot twists will tell us a lot about where this story is headed come WrestleMania.

Here are some early predictions for WrestleMania 34's card. But as fans know, injuries, politics and CEO Vince McMahon's impulsiveness can change anything at the last minute.