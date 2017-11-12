MotoGP Grand Prix of Valencia 2017 Results: Marc Marquez Wins 4th World Title

Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Honda-Repsol's Marc Marquez won his fourth MotoGP world title at the 2017 Grand Prix of Valencia on Sunday after main rival Andrea Dovozioso crashed out. Team-mate Dani Pedrosa won the race.

Dovizioso spent the entire race stuck behind team-mate Jorge Lorenzo, who ignored team orders and all but gifted Marquez the title. The Ducati duo eventually made contact and crashed.

Here's a look at the race results, via Yamaha MotoGP:

Recap

Marquez started the race with a 21-point buffer and had a dream start, taking the lead after the first corner ahead of team-mate Pedrosa. It was exactly what Repsol-Honda needed, although Johann Zarco quickly took second place and started to hunt down the leader.

The Frenchman took the lead after picking an ambitious breaking point, although Marquez didn't put up much of a fight and almost appeared to invite Zarco to move ahead and storm off:

In the background, Lorenzo held up team-mate Dovizioso, while further back, Aleix Espargaro and Scott Redding hit the tarmac. Maverick Vinales was nowhere near the front, which broke away from the pack early.

Before long, Zarco and Marquez started to distance the others, as the latter played things perfectly. Rather than take on the aggressive Frenchman and risk a crash, he put himself in the perfect position to use the full power of his Honda. His main rival had no answers, as team orders did not come into play yet:

The order finally came in Lap 13, but by that point, Dovizioso's chances of beating Marquez to the title already seemed gone, as he had to win the race to do so. And while Lorenzo got the order in Lap 13, he didn't move over immediately, as he appeared to fail to spot it straight away.

At the halfway point, Honda started to close the gap to Zarco, while Lorenzo still hadn't moved over. Racing commentator Karun Chandhok had his say:

Ducati even put a -1 signal on the Spaniard's pit board in a desperate attempt to get him to let Dovizioso pass:

At the front, Marquez briefly reclaimed the lead before running wide. As the finish line drew near, the Spaniard grew more comfortable, knowing Dovizioso stood virtually no chance of completing a comeback.

He showed his considerable talent when he narrowly avoided a crash, keeping his balance with both his elbow and knee on the tarmac. Here's a look at the stunning piece of handling:

And there was more drama to come, courtesy of Ducati. Lorenzo and Dovizioso made contact and crashed out, effectively ending the championship.

Pedrosa took advantage of Marquez's mistake to take the fight to Zarco, and he took the lead in the final laps with a great move in Turn 1. Zarco's late moves didn't see him past the Spaniard, who gave Honda a second reason to celebrate.