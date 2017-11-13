What Will the Chicago Bears Look Like in 3 Years?

0 of 7

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears are under construction.

The project so far looks good under the direction of general manager Ryan Pace. A defensive-minded team for the time being, the front office made an aggressive move to get rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and set the tone for the rest of the rebuild over the next few years.

But what will these Bears look like in three years?

Remember, just a year ago the secondary looked completely different. Pace and the front office prioritized it and brought on four new starters before working in even more faces thanks to injury.

Based on the current roster, which has surprised this year after a switch at quarterback, a few areas still need makeovers. Others will see age and performance alter things. And like anywhere else, the coaching staff is always up for review.

Let's take a look at what these Bears should look like in three years.