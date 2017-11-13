What Will the Chicago Bears Look Like in 3 Years?November 13, 2017
What Will the Chicago Bears Look Like in 3 Years?
The Chicago Bears are under construction.
The project so far looks good under the direction of general manager Ryan Pace. A defensive-minded team for the time being, the front office made an aggressive move to get rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and set the tone for the rest of the rebuild over the next few years.
But what will these Bears look like in three years?
Remember, just a year ago the secondary looked completely different. Pace and the front office prioritized it and brought on four new starters before working in even more faces thanks to injury.
Based on the current roster, which has surprised this year after a switch at quarterback, a few areas still need makeovers. Others will see age and performance alter things. And like anywhere else, the coaching staff is always up for review.
Let's take a look at what these Bears should look like in three years.
Secondary
The secondary got a mention above because of the complete revamp the front office performed this past offseason.
Pace went out and signed Prince Amukamara and Marcus Cooper to play on the boundaries at corner. He also brought on Quintin Demps at safety, then used a mid-round pick on Eddie Jackson out of Alabama.
Now sprinkle in a returning-from-injury Kyle Fuller, a resurgent Adrian Amos and a few others and the secondary has undergone the most change in a short time period.
The changes don't figure to stop. In three year's time, guys like Amukamara might be sticking around as depth, should the Bears bring him back. The centerpiece of the secondary figures to be the instinctual Jackson. If the two can come to an agreement, Fuller should be back as well after finally matching his hype this year.
At the least, Jackson and what is sure to be a few high draft picks will make up yet another new-look secondary that is built with a guy named Aaron Rodgers in mind.
Linebackers
Though it isn't a huge concern right now, linebacker might be the next big makeover area for the Bears.
On paper, the inside duo of Danny Trevathan and Jerrell Freeman should be one of the league's best.
But it simply hasn't worked out that way. Trevathan only appeared in nine games for the Bears during his debut in 2016 due to injury and has already missed time in 2017. Same story for Freeman, who suited up in 12 games in 2017 and then got sent to injured reserve this year, then hit with a 10-game ban.
And on the outside, Pernell McPhee hasn't given the Bears a good return on their investment. Over his first two years with the team, he missed nine games and recorded 10 sacks. He only has four so far this year.
The good news? The three guys mentioned here are at least decent veteran stopgaps. Leonard Floyd is one of the best edge defenders in the league already. In three years, he'll be the face of the unit, if not defense outright. Draft picks will pepper the inside depth and the rotational pass rushers on either edge of the defense, too.
Defensive Line
Akiem Hicks is the reason Floyd might not get face-of-the-defense treatment.
Hicks is one of the best overall defenders in the league and he continues to reward the Bears for giving him an extension with elite play on a weekly basis.
The rest of the line isn't so assured.
Eddie Goldman at the nose has quietly had a great season. But the eight-game 2016 campaign still hangs over his head. Next to him, Mitch Unrein continues to eat snaps while we waits to see if Jonathan Bullard can turn into an every-down starter.
At the least, Goldman will still be around in some capacity in three years. The coaching staff will give Bullard a big chance, too. But rookie depth to push both spots seems a sure thing. As they've already shown, the Bears will pay up big if either guy breaks out.
Offensive Line
Let's shift to the offensive side of the ball.
The trenches in front of Trubisky figure to see a major makeover sooner rather than later.
Clearly, Chicago believes in left tackle Charles Leno Jr. after hitting him with a four-year extension. But on the right edge, Bobby Massie is merely a stopgap solution.
On the inside, Kyle Long is now 28 years old and has had problems staying healthy. Josh Sitton is 31. Cody Whitehair, while a breakout rookie a year ago, has had problems with consistency while shuffling around the interior thanks to injuries suffered by the other two.
The Bears won't get away with this shaky outlook for long. In three years, guard figures to look dramatically different on both sides of Whitehair. So does right tackle. It wouldn't be a surprise to see 2017 rookie Jordan Morgan push for playing time. And Leno himself will perhaps have some high-level rookie competition as he approaches the end of his deal, as Pace and the front office surely see the trend of importance along the offensive line sweeping the league.
Quarterback
Trubisky is the man Pace and this Bears organization has tied their jobs to and will have at least a few years to see how it unfolds.
It looks good so far. Trubisky has stood tall in the face of adversity. He's only thrown a pair of touchdowns and interceptions, but he's also helped the team win a few games.
Doesn't sound like a ringing endorsement, sure. But this is a rookie who should have had all offseason prepping as the starter and acting as such from the start of the season. He's also had to deal with a wealth of injuries hitting his offensive line and the worst group of wideouts in the NFL.
Despite all this, the ability to push the ball down the field or extend plays with his feet have all flashed. As the weapons around him improve, Trubisky should as well given what he's shown so far.
In a few years, we'll likely be talking about where Trbuisky sits on the quarterback market for extensions, not whether the Bears should draft another.
Coaching Staff
John Fox is already on the hot seat.
The Bears head coach has had his problems since joining the team and starting out in such a tough situation is an excuse that will only last so long.
The Bears brought on Fox to erase some of the stink left over from past coaching staffs and he has done that. But he doesn't have long to prove he can develop a top-tier rookie back and field a successful offense that isn't led by Peyton Manning.
Those in charge of the Bears seem smart enough to know they can't afford to fall into a Jeff Fisher-like trap. Fox is a known name and helped pull the team out of the gutter, but it might take a fresh pair of eyes and ideas to help the team improve from there.
In three years, look for the Bears to have a new head coach. Whether that's current offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains or they take a young approach after seeing what Sean McVay has done makes for an interesting debate, though there isn't necessarily a wrong way.
Contending Status?
The Bears don't have an easy path to playoff contention.
A brutal NFC North doesn't provide much wiggle room. Rodgers is still Rodgers in Green Bay. The Detroit Lions still have Matthew Stafford and a well-rounded overall team. And while the Minnesota Vikings may or may not have something with the returning Teddy Bridgewater, the fact the team is currently 6-2 and in first place with Case Keenum under center says it all.
The Bears have some of the important contending cornerstones down. Quarterback and left tackle seem set, provided the performances remain on the upswing. The running game is strong. Tight end has high upside. The defensive line has an elite presence, as does the unit overall in the edge-rushing department.
This is a process, though. If the rebuild continues at its current pace, it isn't unreasonable to think the Bears are playoff contenders in three years. The rest of the NFC North isn't going anywhere, but with the way the front office keeps attacking premium areas first and often well, these Bears should finally make some noise sooner rather than later.
All contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise specified. Stats courtesy of NFL.com.