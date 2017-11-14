Portugal vs. USA: Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule for 2017 Friendly

Armando Franca/Associated Press

The USA and Portugal will conclude their 2017 campaigns with a friendly in Leiria on Tuesday.

Both teams have predictably left their top stars at home given the timing of this friendly, and the match will give some fringe players and emerging talent the chance to make their mark in national colors.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming match.

Date: Tuesday, November 14

Time: 8:45 p.m. GMT/3:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Estadio Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa, Leiria, Portugal

TV Info: Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Fox Soccer Match Pass

Preview

Neutral fans hoping to catch a glimpse of some of the world's best players will be disappointed to learn Tuesday's friendly will not feature the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Moutinho, Andre Gomes and Christian Pulisic.

All of those players are in the thick of the club season, and with little on the line for their national teams, it's easy to see why even those who haven't picked up an injury are staying at home.

The Stars and Stripes will instead call on a number of debutants, as shared by the team's official Twitter account:

Josh Sargent in particular will be one to keep an eye on. The 17-year-old has made a rapid rise in 2017 and signed for Werder Bremen during the summer after a productive spell in the various U.S. youth teams.

Sargent combines great agility and short-area quickness with quick feet, and he has a nice amount of trickery at his disposal:

Other American players who will be looking to impress include goalkeepers Ethan Horvath and Jesse Gonzalez. The former has had his ups and downs this season with Club Brugge but has shown his considerable talent, and there are plenty of fans and pundits who believe he's the future of the side between the sticks.

Bill Hamid will feel differently, however, and his European move to FC Midtjylland should help him increase his profile.

Portugal have only lost one match at the Estadio Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa―a 2016 friendly against Bulgaria―and while they too are missing veteran talent, their prospect depth has a lot more high-end experience.

Goncalo Guedes has started the season in top form at Valencia, and he's expected to lead the line for the team. Football Radars broke down his playing style:

Andre Silva is also part of the squad, giving the European champions two superstar youngsters in attack.

Gelson Martins and Ruben Neves will be tasked with creating chances, while at the back, the in-form Jose Sa is likely to get his chance to prove he should be Portugal's top starter in goal moving forward.