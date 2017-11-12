NCAA Football Rankings 2017: Predicting Top Movers in Week 12 Top 25 Standings

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Three games featured top-10 teams going head-to-head in Week 11. We're guaranteed major changes in the next college football rankings for Week 12. How will Saturday's results affect the standings?

Two of the top three programs fell hard in terrible defeats, losing by 23 and 33 points. Which schools have the resume to move into the top four?

Oklahoma crushed TCU. Clemson experienced early difficulties but eventually pulled away from Florida State. Miami proved its legitimacy as a contender with a strong victory. Wisconsin continues to roll over the competition.

As we inch closer to conference championships, it's all about resumes. Ranked wins, bad losses and style points all play a factor in the college football hierarchy.

Before the committee reveals the Week 12 rankings, we'll project what you might see on Tuesday with a break down of three programs that benefited most from Saturday's action.

College Football Rankings Week 11/Week 12 Projections

1. Georgia (9-0)/Alabama (10-0)

2. Alabama (9-0)/Oklahoma (9-1)

3. Notre Dame (8-1)/Clemson (9-1)

4. Clemson (8-1)/Miami (9-0)

5. Oklahoma (8-1)/Wisconsin (10-0)

6. TCU (8-1)/Auburn (8-2)

7. Miami (8-0)/Georgia (9-1)

8. Wisconsin (9-0)/Notre Dame (8-2)

9. Washington (8-1)/Ohio State (8-2)

10. Auburn (7-2)/USC (9-2)

11. USC (8-2)/TCU (8-2)

12. Michigan State (7-2)/Oklahoma State (8-2)

13. Ohio State (7-2)/Penn State (8-2)

14. Penn State (7-2)/UCF (9-0)

15. Oklahoma State (7-2)/Washington State (9-2)

16. Mississippi State (7-2)/Washington (8-2)

17. Virginia Tech (7-2)/LSU (7-3)

18. UCF (8-0)/NC State (7-3)

19. Washington State (8-2)/Mississippi State (7-3)

20. Iowa (6-3)/Memphis (8-1)

21. Iowa State (6-3)/Northwestern (7-3)

22. Memphis (8-1)/Michigan State (7-3)

23. NC State (6-3)/Michigan (8-2)

24. LSU (6-3)/Virginia Tech (7-3)

25. Northwestern (6-3)/West Virginia (7-3)

Notable Movers in Rankings

Projected No. 2, Oklahoma Sooners

Brett Deering/Getty Images

Oklahoma's convincing win over TCU should catapult the program into the No. 2 slot. There's a fair argument for the top spot with more impressive wins against ranked opponents compared to Alabama.

Nonetheless, second-place feels like the floor for the Sooners after the offense scored 38 points in the first half against the Horned Frogs. Once again, quarterback Baker Mayfield played like an early-round NFL talent. He efficiently scorched TCU's defense, completing 18 passes for 333 yards and three touchdowns.

Oklahoma lost style points after the offense took its foot off the pedal in the second half and went 30 minutes without scoring any points.

On the bright side, head coach Lincoln Riley's defense gave the college football committee something to talk about. The Horned Frogs averaged 35.8 points per game and only finished with 20 on the scoreboard.

On Tuesday, expect Oklahoma to leapfrog Clemson after its impressive win over an opponent considered an equal in the previous rankings.

Projected No. 4, Miami Hurricanes

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

After the first rankings reveal, many questioned whether the committee gave enough respect to Miami as an undefeated team in a Power Five Conference. Going forward, we'll question whether the Hurricanes hang on to a top-four spot for a College Football Playoff appearance.

Miami throttled Notre Dame 41-8 at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, which proves some analysts didn't give this team enough credit after close victories against lesser competition in October.

The Hurricanes defense held the Fighting Irish to 261 total yards and limited the ground attack to three yards per rush attempt. Brian Kelly benched quarterback Brandon Wimbush after two interceptions. Then backup signal-caller Ian Book turned the ball over, and Miami's defense scored on a pick-six before halftime.

Once Miami mounted a 27-0 lead after two quarters, many knew Notre Dame would struggle to close the gap with a subpar passing attack.

In two years, Mark Richt has turned his alma mater into a playoff contender. Assuming both programs win out, the ACC Championship Game between Miami and Clemson will carry major implications for the final bracket.

Projected No. 6, Auburn Tigers

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

After a 40-17 win over Georgia, Auburn will list as the best two-loss team in the country. The Tigers deserve a spot in front of schools with one blemish on their overall record.

Why?

Despite an eight-point loss to Clemson and losing by four to LSU, Auburn just knocked off the top-ranked team in convincing fashion. Secondly, three programs projected behind the Tigers have terrible 30-plus point losses.

Head coach Gus Malzahn's defense limited Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm and held the rushing offense to 46 yards. Nick Chubb and Sony Michel didn't have any holes to run through on Saturday. The Tigers hard-nosed defense keeps games close and gives them a chance at a playoff spot.

On the other hand, Georgia's defense couldn't contain Kerryon Johnson who ran for 167 yards on 32 carries. He also stretched a short reception into a 55-yard touchdown score in the fourth quarter.

Auburn's playoff hopes will hang in the balance during the Iron Bowl matchup with Alabama on November 25 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.