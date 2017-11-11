Baker Mayfield's 3 TDs Help Oklahoma Cruise Past TCU in 38-20 Win

Brett Deering/Getty Images

Between No. 1 Georgia falling to No. 10 Auburn, No. 3 Notre Dame losing to No. 7 Miami and No. 2 Alabama nearly getting upset by Mississippi State, Saturday's college football slate was filled with chaos.

The No. 5 Oklahoma Sooners refused to participate in that narrative.

Fresh off a thrilling 62-52 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Sooners came out and bludgeoned the No. 8 TCU Horned Frogs 38-20 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma, behind another Heisman Trophy-worthy statement from quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield, who is now the clear front-runner for the sport's most prestigious hardware, completed 18 of 27 passes for 333 yards and three touchdowns as Oklahoma gashed the Horned Frogs' sixth-ranked scoring defense.

College Football Talk's Kevin McGuire and CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli both noted Mayfield is poised to become the Sooners' first Heisman winner since Sam Bradford in 2008:

The night wasn't all about Mayfield, though.

While Baker lit it up through the air, Sooners running back Rodney Anderson pieced together a career day with 151 rushing yards, 139 receiving yards and four touchdowns—all of which came in the first half.

Fox Sports relayed video of Anderson's fourth score, which helped Oklahoma take a 24-point lead just before halftime:

The Athletic's Max Olson pointed to the sophomore as the Sooners' stabilizing force Saturday evening:

Anderson and Mayfield were held out of the end zone in the second half, but it didn't matter much with the defense playing its best game in a month.

All told, the Sooners outgained the Horned Frogs 533-424 as TCU quarterback Kenny Hill completed 13 of 28 passes for 270 yards and a score. Hill added eight carries for 40 yards and a touchdown, but the Horned Frogs were generally limited on the ground. None of their rushers topped 50 yards against the Sooners' front.

Oklahoma also did a terrific job of getting off the field, mounting a 34:09 to 25:51 advantage in time of possession by limiting TCU to 4-of-13 on third downs.

The Sooners, who are primed for a leap into the College Football Playoff top four, will eye their sixth straight win Nov. 18 against the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Horned Frogs' quest for their ninth win, meanwhile, will take them to Lubbock, Texas, for a showdown with the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Week 12.