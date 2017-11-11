    Byron Maxwell Reportedly Trying Out for Seahawks After Richard Sherman Injury

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistNovember 11, 2017

    Miami Dolphins cornerback (41) Byron Maxwell on the field during the fourth quarter of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers played at the StubHub Center in Carson, CA on Sunday, September 17, 2017. (AP Photo/John Cordes)
    John Cordes/Associated Press

    Free-agent cornerback Byron Maxwell is reportedly scheduled to visit the Seattle Seahawks following Richard Sherman's season-ending Achilles tear. 

    According to the Seattle Times' Bob Condotta, Maxwell and Trovon Reed will make trips to the Pacific Northwest "in the coming days." 

    Both Maxwell and Reed have varying degrees of experience in Seattle's defense, which makes them logical considerations as Week 11 approaches. 

    Maxwell, 29, spent the first four seasons of his career with the Seahawks and parlayed strong shutdown stylings in the Legion of Boom into a six-year, $63 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles

    However, Maxwell lasted all of one season in Philadelphia before he was shipped to the Miami Dolphins along with linebacker Kiko Alonso in March 2016.

    Maxwell's tenure in Miami didn't span much longer, as the Dolphins cut him Oct. 24 after he was benched two weeks into this season. During his four years in Seattle, Maxwell posted six interceptions, 30 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and 93 total tackles over 47 appearances, including 17 starts. 

    Reed, 26, isn't quite as seasoned and has just six career appearances to his name following a stint with the San Diego Chargers last season. 

    That said, he is familiar with the Seahawks defense after he went through training camp with the reigning NFC West champions in 2016. 

