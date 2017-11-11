    Tony Allen Ruled Out vs. Clippers with Knee Injury

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistNovember 11, 2017

    New Orleans Pelicans guard Tony Allen (24) stands on the court during a video tribute to him in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    Brandon Dill/Associated Press

    New Orleans Pelicans swingman Tony Allen will miss Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers with left knee inflammation, according to Pelicans.com's Daniel Sallerson.

    Allen, 35, is averaging 4.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.7 steals while shooting 50.0 percent from the field through his first 12 games in the Big Easy.

    As those numbers indicate, the Pelicans won't take a major hit in the scoring department with Allen out.

    However, they will miss his pesky perimeter defense against a Clippers team that ranks fourth in the NBA in offensive rating (108.6) despite losing their last four games.

    Since Allen has played 85 percent of his minutes at small forward so far this season, Dante Cunningham and Darius Miller should see the biggest boost in minutes so long as the veteran is sidelined.

         

    Stats courtesy of Basketball Reference and NBA.com.

