Tony Allen Ruled Out vs. Clippers with Knee Injury

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans swingman Tony Allen will miss Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers with left knee inflammation, according to Pelicans.com's Daniel Sallerson.

Allen, 35, is averaging 4.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.7 steals while shooting 50.0 percent from the field through his first 12 games in the Big Easy.

As those numbers indicate, the Pelicans won't take a major hit in the scoring department with Allen out.

However, they will miss his pesky perimeter defense against a Clippers team that ranks fourth in the NBA in offensive rating (108.6) despite losing their last four games.

Since Allen has played 85 percent of his minutes at small forward so far this season, Dante Cunningham and Darius Miller should see the biggest boost in minutes so long as the veteran is sidelined.

