Grand Slam of Darts 2017: Scores, Results, Updated Schedule After Saturday

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

The first group matches of the 2017 Grand Slam of Darts were played on Saturday, as the action kicked off on the opening night in Wolverhampton, England.

Michael van Gerwen and Phil Taylor both carved out 5-1 victories in their opening encounters at the oche, defeating Ross Montgomery and Peter Machin, respectively.

There was a shock as James Wade was beaten 5-1 by Robbie Green, but Raymond van Barneveld cruised to a 5-1 win against Jamie Hughes.

Here are Saturday's group results:

Afternoon Session (E-H Group Matches):

Michael Smith 5-3 James Wilson (G)

Stephen Bunting 5-4 Jeffrey de Zwaan (F)

Berry van Peer 5-4 Simon Whitlock (H)

Alan Norris 5-4 Corey Cadby (E)

Dave Chisnall 5-2 Scott Mitchell (F)

Mensur Suljovic 5-2 Mark McGeeney (G)

Gary Anderson 5-3 Cameron Menzies (H)

Glen Durrant 5-2 Peter Wright (E)

Evening Session (A-D Group Matches):

Gerwyn Price 5-3 Steve Lennon (B)

James Wade 1-5 Robbie Green (C)

Darren Webster 5-3 Mark Webster (D)

Rob Cross 5-1 Joe Murnan (A)

Phil Taylor 5-1 Peter Machin (C)

Michael van Gerwen 5-1 Ross Montgomery (A)

Raymond van Barneveld 5-1 Jamie Hughes (B)

Daryl Gurney 5-1 Danny Noppert (D)

Full standings and schedule information can be found at the PDC's official website.

Recap

Harry Trump/Getty Images

The big names of darts grabbed mandatory wins in the first group games of the Grand Slam of Darts, as Van Gerwen and Taylor made short work of their opponents.

The Dutch superstar is hoping to collect the trophy for a third successive year, and he was quickly out of the traps with a 5-1 victory against Montgomery in Group A.

Taylor also had a comfortable night, defeating Machin 5-1 at a canter, with little for the crowd to get excited for.

Van Gerwen was cool and calm after his match, and he said he is focused on winning the title, per PDC Darts:

Wade was completely out of form as he collapsed against Green, with the Machine faltering at every turn in his opener.

The 34-year-old shares Group C with Taylor, but with the top two men going through, Wade still has the chance to progress.

The Aldershot-born talent did not settle at the oche, and Green swept to victory with surprising ease.

Van Barneveld will be a threat later in the competition, with the former world champion displaying good poise and measure.

Barney has struggled with his stamina in recent competitions, but the veteran appeared in top shape as he beat Montgomery in Group A.