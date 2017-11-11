Report: Paige to Return to WWE to Be Added to Team Raw for Survivor Series Match

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

WWE Superstar Paige is reportedly expected to make her return to television on Monday's episode of Raw.

According to PWInsider (h/t Joshua Gagnon of WrestlingInc.com), sources indicated that Paige is expected to be part of the match between Mickie James, Bayley and Dana Brooke to determine the final spot on Raw's women's Survivor Series team.

Paige would join Asuka, Sasha Banks, Alicia Fox and Nia Jax on the team if she wins that match, although it was also noted she could simply replace somebody before the pay-per-view.

The 25-year-old England native hasn't competed in a match since June 2016.

She was twice suspended for violating WWE's wellness policy and underwent surgery on her neck in October 2016.

Recently, Paige has indicated on her Twitter account that she has been training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Prior to her injury and suspensions, Paige was one of WWE's best women. She had an NXT Women's Championship reign and two Divas Championship runs to her credit.

She has yet to win the Raw Women's title, however, and there is no shortage of intriguing feuds waiting for her on the red brand.

Banks, Bayley, Jax, Asuka and Raw Women's champion Alexa Bliss are all viable opponents who could get the most out of Paige upon her return.

The main roster's women's division is arguably deeper and more talented than ever before, but Paige would be a significant addition capable of making a major impact.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).