Stephen Curry: Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons Playing Well 'Great for the League'

Chris Schwegler/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry offered high praise to Philadelphia 76ers youngsters Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons on Saturday.

Per ESPN.com's Chris Haynes, the two-time NBA MVP spoke about what Embiid and Simmons have done as a tandem thus far:

"They're animals, playing at a very high level right now. It seems like they got a lot of momentum with the roster and those guys being healthy. It's great for the league obviously. These are young guys coming in and doing amazing things. It will be fun to get to know them on the court. They're tough. Their story is great for the league."

Curry's comments came prior to the 9-3 Warriors' home game against the 6-5 Sixers at Oracle Arena on Saturday night.

After years of mediocrity, The Process finally seems to be taking shape in Philadelphia due largely to the play of Embiid and Simmons.

Embiid missed each of his first two years in the league because of injury but showed off his immense potential in 31 games last season.

Thus far in 2017-18, he is averaging a team-high 20.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game in nine appearances.

Simmons missed all of 2016-17 after Philadelphia selected him No. 1 overall in the 2016 NBA draft out of LSU; however, he hasn't missed a beat in what is his de facto rookie season.

The Australia native is putting up 17.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game, likely making him the leading Rookie of the Year candidate thus far.

While the 76ers are still learning to win on a consistent basis, they are seventh in the Eastern Conference, and they have a great opportunity to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2011-12.