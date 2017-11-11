Chelsea Transfer News: Fresh Thomas Meunier Comments, Luke Shaw Rumours

Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Thomas Meunier has revealed it was Paris Saint-Germain who refused Chelsea's late offer for his services.

Speaking to Sky Sports (h/t Metro), Meunier explained PSG were unprepared to let him go due to their shortages in his position as the transfer deadline approached.

Meunier said:

"The last day of the transfer period they [Chelsea] made an offer to Paris but it was no from the club."

"They did not want to sell me because we only have two right-backs at the club, Dani Alves and myself. It was difficult to sell one."

When asked if he had desired a switch to Stamford Bridge, Meunier added:

"I didn't really think about it because they called me and told me I will not move at all."

"They said, 'Don't think about Chelsea or another club. You will not move, you'll stay at Paris and we are counting on you for the season.'"

Meunier was reported to have previously told Eleven Sports (h/t Tom Olver of Metro) it was his decision to refuse the Blues, but his latest comments shed further light on proceedings.

The 26-year-old has scored three goals in seven Ligue 1 appearances this season and has developed into one of Europe's most attacking full-backs.

Alves' addition to PSG's squad has squeezed the defender's opportunities, but the Brazilian is coming into the twilight of his career, offering Meunier hope for the future.

In other Blues news, Chelsea will compete with Arsenal for the signing of Manchester United outcast Luke Shaw.

Paul Hirst of The Times (h/t Metro) reported United will sell the defender for £20 million, with the champions hoping to tempt the Chelsea supporter to leave Old Trafford for the Bridge. Turkish giants Fenerbahce want to take Shaw on loan, but United would prefer to sell outright.

Shaw arrived at the Theatre of Dreams as one of the brightest young talents in English football, but injury and poor form have seen him crash out of manager Jose Mourinho's plans.

Mourinho has opted to pick more defensive options at left-back, denying Shaw the chance to play his more attacking game from the flanks.

The 22-year-old has not appeared happy on the bench, and a move to the team he supported as a boy could interest him.

Shaw's days in Manchester appear numbered, and the London-born talent might believe he has a better chance of first-team football under Blues boss Antonio Conte.

Conte's system better suits Shaw's skill set, and he could be a raging success under the Italian.