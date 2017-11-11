Andrew Luck Reportedly in Europe for Treatment on Shoulder Injury

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has reportedly traveled to Europe to seek further treatment on his right shoulder after a lack of progress following surgery forced the team to place him on season-ending injured reserve last week.

Mike Wells and Chris Mortensen of ESPN.com provided the status update Saturday.

Luck underwent surgery on his throwing shoulder in January, and Colts owner Jim Irsay immediately declared the franchise quarterback would be ready for the start of the 2017 season.

The 28-year-old Stanford product's rehab moved far slower than expected, however, and Ian Rapoport‏ of the NFL Network reported Indianapolis opted to place him on IR after progress stopped.

Meanwhile, former Colts head coach Tony Dungy relayed a comment from Irsay when he was asked about Luck on the Dan Patrick Show (via ESPN.com).

"I don't know what's going on there, I really don't," Dungy said. "Is he going to play? Jim Irsay made a comment about six weeks ago, 'You know, it's inside his head now.'"

Flying to Europe to research treatments not available stateside is not a new approach.

In 2013, Sally Jenkins of the Washington Post noted longtime Indianapolis quarterback Peyton Manning went across the Atlantic four separate times "trying various therapies or promised miracle cures" during his recovery from neck problems.

Luck has been one of the NFL's top quarterbacks when healthy. He tossed 40 touchdowns across 16 games in 2014 and tallied 31 more in 15 contests last year. Alas, he only played seven games in 2015 due to injuries and will now sit out the entire 2017 campaign.