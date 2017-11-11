Terrelle Pryor Reportedly Target of Browns' Failed Trade Attempt

Harry How/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns reportedly tried to re-acquire wide receiver Terrelle Pryor Sr. from the Washington Redskins prior to the Oct. 31 trade deadline, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Cabot reported that a source said Pryor likely wouldn't have been opposed to the deal, but the Redskins weren't interested in moving him.

The 28-year-old Pryor signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Redskins during the offseason, per Spotrac, meaning he would have been a rental for the winless Browns.

Pryor played for the Browns in 2015 and 2016, with 2016 being his first full campaign as a wide receiver after he previously played quarterback.

The former Ohio State standout thrived under Browns head coach Hue Jackson, registering 77 receptions for 1,077 yards and four touchdowns.

Despite going to a team with a more potent offense overall, Pryor has struggled mightily with the Redskins in 2017.

Thus far, he has made just 20 grabs for 240 yards and one score, and he has seemingly fallen behind Jamison Crowder and Josh Doctson in the wideout pecking order.

Cleveland is in desperate need of help at receiver, and while it was unable to land Pryor, Josh Gordon was recently reinstated to the NFL on a conditional basis.