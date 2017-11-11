College Football Scores 2017: Key Players from Top 25 Teams' Week 11 Results

Michael Woods/Associated Press

Top-ranked Georgia ran into a motivated group of Auburn Tigers, and the Bulldogs saw their undefeated record go down the drain as they absorbed a 40-17 defeat.

Auburn was prepared for Georgia's explosive running attack, and they stopped the Bulldogs in their tracks. Running back Nick Chubb was held to 27 yards on 11 carries, and the Georgia offense never got loose.

Kerryon Johnson led Auburn's running attack with 167 yards, and quarterback Jarrett Stidham joined him, throwing for 214 yards and three touchdowns while also running for another score.

The 10th-ranked Tigers dominated the game, and that will make it much more difficult for Georgia to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State was embarrassed about its showing last week at Iowa. The Buckeyes gave up 55 points and saw the Hawkeyes destroy their chances of making the CFP.

Head coach Urban Meyer's 13th-ranked team responded in a huge way, as Ohio State blew out No. 12 Michigan State by a 48-3 score.

The Buckeyes dominated in the first half and punished the Spartans with five touchdowns in the first 24 minutes.

Ohio State's running attack was in top form against the Spartans, as Mike Weber ran for 162 yards and two touchdowns, while J.K. Dobbins ran for 124 yards. QB J.T. Barrett ran for 55 yards and two touchdowns, and he also passed for two scores.

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Top 25 Scores and Stats

No. 10 Auburn 40, No. 1 Georgia 17: Auburn, 237-46 edge in rushing yards and 25-13 edge in first downs.

No. 4 Clemson 31, Florida State 14: Clemson, 24-12 edge in first downs and 36:10-23:50 advantage in time of possession.



No. 8 Wisconsin 38, No. 20 Iowa 14: Wisconsin, 382-66 edge in total yards.

No. 11 USC 38, Colorado 24: USC, 522-486 edge in total yards and 2-0 edge in takeaways.

No. 13 Ohio State 48, No. 12 Michigan State 3: Ohio State, 335-64 edge in rushing yards and 8.0-1.9 advantage in average yards per carry.



No. 14 Penn State 35, Rutgers 6: Penn State, 214-43 edge in passing yards and 18-10 edge in first downs.

No. 15 Oklahoma State 49, No. 21 Iowa State 42: Oklahoma State (522 yards) and Iowa State (491 yards) combined for 1,013 yards of total offense.

Georgia Tech 28, No. 17 Virginia Tech 22: Georgia Tech, 401-258 edge in total yards; 19-14 edge in first downs.



No. 18 UCF 49, Connecticut 24: UCF, 346-201 edge in passing yards.

No. 23 NC State 17, Boston College 14: NC State RB Nyheim Hines, 110 rushing yards, including 50-yard TD run in fourth quarter.



No. 24 LSU 33, Arkansas 10: LSU RB Derrius Guice, 147 yards and three TDs.

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Stars of the Week

Oklahoma State QB Mason Rudolph

The Oklahoma State Cowboys were not going to relax against the Iowa State Cyclones, who have proved to be giant killers with wins over Oklahoma and TCU this season.

The trip to Ames, Iowa, was a difficult assignment for the Cowboys, but their offense was especially sharp against the Cyclones. Mason Rudolph once again led that offense, completing 25 of 31 passes for 376 yards with three TDs while keeping it clean in the interception category.

Oklahoma State trailed 42-34 late in the fourth quarter, but Rudolph threw two TD passes in the final 5:55 to secure the win for the visitors.

"We've been down so many times throughout my career. Down 14, down 21, down 17, it doesn't matter because we know we can bounce back real quick, get points on the board, get back into the game," Rudolph said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com).

Auburn RB Kerryon Johnson

The Tigers were going to need a total team effort if they were going to beat top-ranked Georgia, and that's just what they got in front of their home fans at Auburn, Alabama.

Auburn also received a sensational offensive effort from Johnson. He carried the ball 32 times for 167 yards as he shredded that Bulldogs defense. However, Johnson did not stop there, as he caught two passes for 66 yards and a touchdown.

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

USC QB Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold started the season as one of the leading candidates for the Heisman Trophy. While Darnold had some disappointing efforts in the first part of the year (9-8 TD-to-interception ratio in USC's first five games), he was on top of his game in USC's 38-24 victory over Colorado.

Darnold completed 21 of 34 passes for 329 yards with two TDs and no interceptions, and he also had a 24-yard TD run early in the third quarter, and that gave USC a commanding 27-0 lead after the extra point.