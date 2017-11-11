    Lonzo Ball Shares Advice LaVar Gave Him After LiAngelo's Arrest in China

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 11, 2017

    CHINO, CA - SEPTEMBER 02: (L-R) Lonzo Ball, LaMelo Ball, LiAngelo Ball and LaVar Ball attend Melo Ball's 16th Birthday on September 2, 2017 in Chino, California. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Crosswalk Productions )
    Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball shared a conversation Saturday that he had with his father, LaVar Ball, regarding the arrest of his brother LiAngelo Ball in China.         

    According to ESPN.com's Ohm Youngmisuk, Lonzo said LaVar told him to focus on the Lakers and to not worry about LiAngelo.

    "My dad did call me but didn't give me much information," Lonzo said. "He just said be ready to play. We are handling it out here, so that is a good sign ... they are out there, so they are taking care of him."

    LiAngelo and UCLA Bruins teammates Cody Riley and Jalen Hill were arrested in China on Tuesday for allegedly stealing sunglasses.

    LiAngelo, Riley and Hill are under house arrest at a hotel in China while the legal process plays out.

    ESPN.com's Arash Markazi reported Saturday that they will not fly back to Los Angeles with the team and could be forced to stay in China for "a week or two."

    Lonzo is in the midst of his first NBA campaign after getting selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft.

    The Lakers are off to a 5-7 start, and Ball's production has been spotty. He is averaging 8.9 points, 6.9 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game, and he is shooting just 29.2 percent from the field.

    L.A. will face a tough test Saturday, as it travels to Milwaukee to take on Giannis Antetokounmpo, newly acquired Eric Bledsoe and the talented Bucks at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

