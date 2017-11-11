Manchester United Transfer News: Umaro Embalo's Agent Responds to Rumours

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Umaro Embalo's agent has responded to rumours the winger has agreed a deal with Manchester United by saying "there is no agreement, but there are conversations."

Portuguese newspaper Record (h/t Jack Staplehurst of the Daily Star) has reported the 16-year-old has sealed a move and is now expected to leave Benfica to join up with the Red Devils' academy.

However, the teenager's agent has now given an update on the situation and said there is plenty of interest but nothing has yet been agreed with regards the player's future, per A Bola (h/t Sport Witness):

"Nothing is done, and the conversation, nobody communicated anything to me, nor to the parents. He has interest from several clubs, because he is an asset of Benfica and has gone down this route well.

"I can say that all the great clubs in Europe have already asked for information about Umaro, from Germany, England, Spain, France.

"If he’s going to Manchester is something that I don’t know at all, but it’s true that we have already met with Benfica and Manchester, there is no agreement, but there are conversations."

Getty Images/Getty Images

Embalo has drawn comparisons with Angel Di Maria, as he is a left-footer who prefers to play on the right side, where he can cut in on his stronger foot.

Football writer Liam Canning has said that right wing is a position United have struggled to fill:

The teenager has five goals in 12 outings for Benfica's academy side so far this season and has also scored 15 goals in just 18 appearances for Portugal's under-17 side, per James Cambridge at the Daily Express.

Manchester United have enjoyed huge success signing young, Portuguese wingers such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani, who both won Premier League and UEFA Champions League titles at the club.

However, United fans will have less fond memories of Bebe, a player whom former manager Sir Alex Ferguson famously said he bought without even watching him play and who is widely regarded as one of the club's biggest flops.