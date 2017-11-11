Manchester United Transfer News: Atletico Dismiss Antoine Griezmann Rumours

Sonia Canada/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has dismissed ongoing speculation Antoine Griezmann will join Manchester United in the near future, stating the France international is keen to continue his career in the Spanish capital.

Cerezo made the comments in an interview with Marca (h/t Goal's Tom Webber). When asked about the player's future and if the constant stream of rumours has had an impact on his form, he said:

"We have put in a lot of effort to keep him and to keep all the players. The problem Griezmann has had is that a series of news stories about other important European clubs wanting him has not benefitted him.

"Griezmann is and will be an Atletico player. He is an important player and at an important club and he wants to win titles with Atletico.

"He may have had a start to the season which could have been better, but there is a lot left of the LaLiga season for him to show how important he is for the club and how important football is for him."

When the interviewers asked him about Griezmann's courting of United, he said it's common for players to do so: "What important player doesn't play this kind of game? They all do."

Griezmann has been linked with the Red Devils for ages, and the speculation rose to a crescendo during the summer. He opted to stay with Atletico and even had his buyout clause temporarily heightened, as the club went through a transfer embargo.

The 26-year-old missed his start to the 2017-18 season and has scored just two goals in La Liga so far. The Rojiblancos have struggled as a whole since their move to the new Wanda Metropolitano stadium, and his poor form hasn't helped.

As noted by sportswriter Robin Bairner, Griezmann's struggles at the club level haven't carried over to the national team:

United signed Romelu Lukaku during the summer but could still use more attacking reinforcements, especially behind the Belgian. The former Everton man is an out-and-out striker, while Griezmann does his best work in a secondary role, playing off a team-mate.

He also has experience as a winger, but his showings with Les Bleus haven't been great when played in such a role. At Old Trafford, he could slide into the starting XI next to Lukaku, taking over the role Marcus Rashford frequently plays.

The links with United will persist―they didn't go away when he signed his new contract―and his friendship with Paul Pogba will only fuel speculation. As shared by sportswriter Jonas Giaever, the two never hide their bond during international duty:

While Atletico will fight tooth and nail to keep their top forward, the presence of a buyout clause means United will always have options. Such clauses are mandatory in La Liga, and Paris Saint-Germain showed no price is seemingly too big to pay when they shocked everyone and bought Neymar.

The Red Devils are unlikely to land Griezmann for less than his full clause, but given his considerable talent and the club's massive budget, that may not be a problem.