Lewis Hamilton Says Mercedes Team Members Held at Gunpoint in Brazil

Andre Penner/Associated Press

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has said that members of his Mercedes team were held up at gunpoint in Brazil.

Hamilton has taken to Twitter to explain how gunshots were fired during the incident after they left the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo.

The 32-year-old also called for action to be taken, writing "this happens every single year":

Mercedes have released a statement regarding the incident and confirmed no one had been hurt: "Valuables were stolen but everybody is safe and uninjured which is the main thing," per Sky News.

The team's official Twitter account also responded to Hamilton and said that while precautions are taken, more must be done:

Andrew Benson at BBC Sport also said some FIA staff and members of the Williams team escaped similar problems:

The incident is worryingly similar to when Jenson Button was threatened by gunmen in 2010.

The British driver managed to escape but said it was a "horrible thing to happen," per Richard Williams of the Guardian.

It is also likely to increase concerns over safety ahead of Sunday's penultimate race of the season.

Mercedes have already claimed the constructors' championship and Hamilton his fourth world title, making him the most successful British F1 driver in history.

However, Hamilton will start the race from the back of the grid after crashing out in qualifying on Saturday.