Lewis Hamilton Says Mercedes Team Members Held at Gunpoint in Brazil

Lewis Hamilton Says Mercedes Team Members Held at Gunpoint in BrazilNovember 11, 2017
Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has said that members of his Mercedes team were held up at gunpoint in Brazil.
Hamilton has taken to Twitter to explain how gunshots were fired during the incident after they left the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo.
The 32-year-old also called for action to be taken, writing "this happens every single year":
Lewis Hamilton @LewisHamilton
Some of my team were held up at gun point last night leaving the circuit here in Brazil. Gun shots fired, gun held at ones head. This is so upsetting to hear. Please say a prayer for my guys who are here as professionals today even if shaken.2017-11-11 12:27:31
Lewis Hamilton @LewisHamilton
This happens every single year here. F1 and the teams need to do more, there’s no excuse!2017-11-11 12:29:14
Mercedes have released a statement regarding the incident and confirmed no one had been hurt: "Valuables were stolen but everybody is safe and uninjured which is the main thing," per Sky News.
The team's official Twitter account also responded to Hamilton and said that while precautions are taken, more must be done:
Mercedes-AMG F1 @MercedesAMGF1
@YYonnette @LewisHamilton We operate with specialist security advisors and train our personnel in case incidents like this occur. But as last night has shown, there is even more we can do - as a team and as a sport.2017-11-11 12:50:05
Andrew Benson at BBC Sport also said some FIA staff and members of the Williams team escaped similar problems:
Andrew Benson @andrewbensonf1
Some Mercedes personnel were robbed at gun point leaving the track last night. No-one harmed. Close escapes for FIA and Williams people, too2017-11-11 11:40:01
The incident is worryingly similar to when Jenson Button was threatened by gunmen in 2010.
The British driver managed to escape but said it was a "horrible thing to happen," per Richard Williams of the Guardian.
It is also likely to increase concerns over safety ahead of Sunday's penultimate race of the season.
Mercedes have already claimed the constructors' championship and Hamilton his fourth world title, making him the most successful British F1 driver in history.
However, Hamilton will start the race from the back of the grid after crashing out in qualifying on Saturday.