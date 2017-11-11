    Paul George Became 1st OKC Player Outside of Original Big 3 to Score 40 Points

    Daily FactsBleacher ReportNovember 11, 2017

    Getty

    Fact: Paul George scored a season-high 42 points in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 120-111 win against the Los Angeles Clippers Friday. He also became the first Thunder player outside of their original Big Three (Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden) to score 40 points in a game.

    Bleacher Report will be bringing sports fans the most interesting and engaging Cold Hard Facts of the day, presented by Coors Light.

    Source: StatMuse

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Who Are the NBA's Worst FT Shooters?

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Warriors on Pace for Best Offensive Season in NBA History

      Adam Fromal
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Josh Smith Released After Less Than 2 Weeks

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Latest NBA Power Rankings

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report