Paul George Became 1st OKC Player Outside of Original Big 3 to Score 40 Points

Paul George Became 1st OKC Player Outside of Original Big 3 to Score 40 PointsNovember 11, 2017
Fact: Paul George scored a season-high 42 points in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 120-111 win against the Los Angeles Clippers Friday. He also became the first Thunder player outside of their original Big Three (Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden) to score 40 points in a game.
Source: StatMuse