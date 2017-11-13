    Poland vs. Mexico: Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule for 2017 Friendly

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistNovember 13, 2017

    Hirving Lozano of Mexico during the friendly match between Belgium and Mexico on November 10, 2017 at the Koning Boudewijn stadium in Brussels, Belgium.(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)
    VI-Images/Getty Images

    Poland welcome Mexico to the Stadion Energa Gdansk on Monday as the teams play an international friendly in preparation for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

    The Poles stormed to Russia 2018 after topping UEFA Group E with eight victories, scoring 28 goals as they dominated proceedings.

    Mexico comfortably booked their spot in the finals with a strong showing in the CONCACAF Hexagonal, climbing to the summit as the United States crashed out.

    Here is how you can watch the encounter:

                    

    Date: Monday, Nov. 13

    Time: 7:45 p.m. (GMT)/2:45 p.m. (ET)

    TV: Univision Deportes USA

    StreamUnivision NOWfubo.tv

                    

    Preview

    WARSAW, POLAND - NOVEMBER 10: (R) Maciej Rybus from Poland fights for the ball with (L) Nahitan Nandez from Uruguay while Poland v Uruguay International Friendly soccer match at National Stadium on November 10, 2017 in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by Adam Nurki
    Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images

    As the months pass by and the World Cup in Russia approaches, qualifying teams are searching for opponents who will provide them with solid preparation ahead of the illustrious tournament.

    Mexico have chosen to travel to Poland to pit themselves against European opposition, and the Eagles will be dark horses when the action begins next summer.

    Per Sky Sports, a surprise 4-0 defeat to Denmark is the hosts' only stain on their recent record, and they remain unbeaten in five of their last six games in all competitions.

    (L-R) Romelu Lukaku of Belgium, Nestor Araujo of Mexico, Edson Alvarez of Mexico, Hector Herrera of Mexico during the friendly match between Belgium and Mexico on November 10, 2017 at the Koning Boudewijn stadium in Brussels, Belgium.(Photo by VI Images v
    VI-Images/Getty Images

    Mexico displayed their mettle on Friday, drawing 3-3 in Belgium against one of Europe's best national teams.

    Poland will have to find inspiration in their squad for the game, with Robert Lewandowski ruled out through injury.

    According to Reuters (h/t Mark Lovell of ESPN), the Bayern Munich superstar said he has a thigh issue to attend to.

    DORTMUND, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 4: Marcel Schmelzer of Dortmund and Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Muenchen battle for the ball during the German Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munchen at the Signal Iduna Park on November 4, 2017 in Dortmu
    TF-Images/Getty Images

    After playing the full game for Bayern against Borussia Dortmund, Lewandowski said:

    "I had a minor injury. At the same time, injuries to other players who could not play at all meant I did not have an opportunity to rest or play for a shorter time.

    "Sometimes even playing 20-30 minutes less in a game or just missing a game means everything comes back to normality.

    "Maybe my injury was due to the fact that there was no time to rest."

    The striker's absence will hamper Poland's ability to punish their opponents, and Mexico will be grateful to avoid the world-class predator.

    Javier Hernandez of Mexico left the match injured during the friendly match between Belgium and Mexico on November 10, 2017 at the Koning Boudewijn stadium in Brussels, Belgium.(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)
    VI-Images/Getty Images

    El Tri could also be without one of their main protagonists after Javier Hernandez was injured in the friendly against Belgium.

    Per Goal, Chicharito was substituted at the start of the second half because of a suspected pulled hamstring.

    Considering West Ham United's woes in the Premier League, it is unlikely the east London side will want their striker risked in a friendly game, as David Moyes takes over as coach for the Hammers.

    Former England captain Steven Gerrard recently criticised Hernandez for his current form, calling the Mexican "lazy" on BT Sport (h/t BT Sport Football):

    All eyes will be on burgeoning Mexico forward Hirving Lozano, who scored a brace against Belgium at the King Baudouin Stadium.

    The PSV Eindhoven talent has nine goals and three assists in nine Eredivisie appearances this term, according to WhoScored.com, and he has the potential to be one of the World Cup's breakout stars.

    At 22, Lozano is only just finding the depth of his qualities, and if Chicharito is absent on Monday, he will be given additional freedom in the attack.

    Poland's compact style will test the travelling party, but many of the Mexico squad have excellent experience against European formations and tactics.

    The match could develop into a battle of function versus flair as both teams attempt to claim victory.

