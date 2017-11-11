Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Debating Difficult Fantasy Football Lineup Decisions

Al Bello/Getty Images

Bye week-blues and injuries only add to the challenges fantasy football owners face heading into NFL Week 10.

The normal decisions, from the waiver wire to lineup choices, only get more complicated this week with big names like Aaron Rodgers hurt and potent offenses like the Philadelphia Eagles sitting on bye.

This late in the week, depth should have some sort of reinforcement thanks to the wire. As for lineup decisions, let's round out a matchups ranking guide by comparing some of the top matchups based on 12-team Yahoo standard leagues.

QB

Matchup Comparison Verdict Tyrod Taylor (vs. NO) vs. Ben Roethlisberger (at IND) Ben Roethlisberger Matthew Stafford (vs. CLE) vs. Tom Brady (at DEN) Matthew Stafford Jared Goff (vs. HOU) vs. Josh McCown (at TB) Jared Goff Jay Cutler (at CAR) vs. Marcus Mariota (vs. CIN) Marcus Mariota Mitchell Trubisky (vs .GB) vs. Jacoby Brissett (vs. PIT) Mitchell Trubisky Author's opinion

Start: Ben Roethlisberger (at IND)

Is this the week Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger puts it all together?

Though a recognizable name playing with potent weapons, Big Ben has yet to hit the 20-point mark this season. If those who banked on him are lucky, the drought ends in Week 10 on the road against the Indianapolis Colts.

Road game or not, Big Ben should have a big day against what looks like the worst team in the league. Don't forget the Colts allow the 10th-most points to opposing quarterbacks on average so far this year.

For Big Ben, it's now-or-never time from a fantasy perspective.

Sit: Kirk Cousins (vs. MIN)

It's hard to think Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins regresses any further than he has, yet here we are.

Cousins strung together four outings in a row at 20.6 points or higher recently. Over his last two games, though, he's scored 11.52 and 8.28 points.

The reason is a combination of tough matchups and opposing defenses adapting to what is truly a limited offense. These factors now chase Cousins into a game against the Minnesota Vikings, a team allowing the fourth-fewest points to the position this year.

At such a streamable position, it's best if owners bank on a bounce back from Cousins later in the season.

RB

Matchup Comparison Verdict Le'Veon Bell (at IND) vs. Jordan Howard (vs. GB) Le'Veon Bell Todd Gurley (vs. HOU) vs. Alvin Kamara (at BUF) Todd Gurley Leonard Fournette (vs. LAC) vs. Jerick McKinnon (at WAS) Leonard Fournette Ezekiel Elliott (at ATL) vs. Carlos Hyde (vs. NYG) Ezekiel Elliott C.J. Anderson (vs. NE) vs. Melvin Gordon (at JAX) Melvin Gordon Author's opinion

Start: Todd Gurley (vs. HOU)

At face value, Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley looks like a tough play in Week 10 thanks to a game against the Houston Texans.

After all, those Texans allow the second-fewest points to backs on average this year.

But that's the face-value look. Owners who dive a bit deeper will see a back who has scored 21.4 or more points twice in a row and five times overall this year. They'll also see a Texans defense with inflated numbers thanks to playing backs like Frank Gore, Tre Madden and Duke Johnson in recent weeks.

Gurley's usage and importance in the offense isn't going anywhere and the matchup isn't what it seems, so owners shouldn't hesitate here.

Sit: Devonta Freeman (vs. DAL)

By now, owners should know to shy away from Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman.

If only it were so easy.

It's not simple to look away from a guy most likely drafted with a premium pick. And Freeman started the season well enough, scoring north of 19 points in two out of his first three games.

He's now hit single-digit production in four games and counting.

Freeman isn't seeing great usage and now has to deal with the Dallas Cowboys, a defense allowing the 10th-fewest points to backs on average.

WR

Matchup Comparison Verdict Antonio Brown (at IND) vs. Dez Bryant (at ATL) Antonio Brown Julio Jones (vs. DAL) vs. DeAndre Hopkins (at LAR) Julio Jones Brandin Cooks (at DEN) vs. Will Fuller (at LAR) Will Fuller T.Y. Hilton (vs. PIT) vs. JuJu Smith-Schuster (at IND) T.Y. Hilton A.J. Green (at TEN) vs. Robert Woods ( vs. HOU) A.J. Green Author's opinion

Start: Marvin Jones (vs. CLE)

Detroit Lions wideout Marvin Jones is notorious for being a streaky fantasy player, with this season once again providing another perfect example.

Jones started the year failing to hit double digits for five straight weeks—now he's riding a wave of three double-digit outings with a high of 22.7 points.

Until he falls off, owners should keep riding Jones and see where the streak takes them. It's tough to predict where the streak ends, yet a Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns suggests Jones isn't done just yet.

That said, the Browns rank right in the middle of the pack in terms of points allowed to wideouts. But it's a favorable outlook regardless when taking everything into account.

Sit: DeAndre Hopkins (at LAR)

Though some owners might not want to hear it, now is the time to shy away from Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Hopkins benefited in a big way from the rapid development of rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson, turning a slow start to the year into four double-digit outings, including highs of 23.2 and 28.4 points.

With Watson out for the year, though, the conversation changes. Hopkins is still the top option for the team, but the offense shifts dramatically back to an ineffective form without Watson.

Also add in the fact the Rams only allow the fourth-fewest points to wideouts on average. Hopkins isn't an outright sit every week, but this is a no-fly zone.

TE

Matchup Comparison Verdict Evan Engram (at SF) vs. Jason Witten (at ATL) Evan Engram Cameron Brate (vs. NYJ) vs. Ed Dickson (vs. MIA) Cameron Brate Julius Thomas (at CAR) vs. Jordan Reed (vs. MIN) Jordan Reed O.J. Howard (vs .NYJ) vs. Jack Doyle (vs. PIT) O.J. Howard Tyler Kroft (at TEN) vs. Hunter Henry (at JAX) Hunter Henry Author's opinion

Start: Kyle Rudolph (at WAS)

Until the usage for Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph wanes, owners need to have him in lineups.

Coming out of a bye, Rudolph has seven or more targets in four consecutive games. It hasn't always translated to good production in fantasy lineups, which is where owners might have some pause when it comes time to make a decision on him.

But don't pause as Rudolph heads into a game against the Redskins, owners of a defense allowing the fourth-most points to the position.

Combine usage and the matchup, and it wouldn't be too shocking to see Rudolph post the top scoring day at the position.

Sit: Jack Doyle (vs. PIT)

It feels like seasons ago Colts tight end Jack Doyle put up 18.1 points against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In reality, it came back in Week 9. But the outburst, which likely had a few owners targeting Doyle on the waiver wire, remains his only trip to double digits this year.

So while Doyle seems like one of the top options on the Colts offense, he's a deceptive player as he heads into a game against a Steelers defense permitting the fourth-fewest points to the position.

Maybe Doyle isn't done with big outbursts this year, but it's hard to see one coming in Week 10.

