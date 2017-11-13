NFL Team Grades for Week 10

0 of 32

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

If you like exciting NFL football, I hope you got up early on Sunday.

While the first slate of games featured more than a few tight affairs (including an overtime tilt in Jacksonville) the late games were a trio of beatdowns.

The New Orleans Saints kept winning, blasting the Buffalo Bills for their seventh straight victory.

The Cleveland Browns kept losing, teasing their besieged fan base with a 10-point lead in Detroit before remembering to stink and falling to 0-9.

And the San Francisco 49ers handed the title of the NFC's worst team to the New York Giants.

As is the case every week here at Bleacher Report, it's time to grade all the action.

Now what did I do with that red marker?