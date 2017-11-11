Report: Josh Beckett Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Country Singer on Stage

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Former MLB pitcher Josh Beckett was reportedly arrested for public intoxication in Texas after allegedly attacking the singer of a country band.

On Saturday, TMZ Sports noted officers arrived on scene and determined the 2003 World Series MVP was a "danger to himself and others." The singer told police he suffered serious injuries, most notably a torn rotator cuff and dislocated shoulder.

A police report filed in the case stated Beckett admitted to "stage diving," and his lawyer told TMZ Sports it was an "act of horseplay" and he's apologized for his actions.

The 37-year-old Texas native spent 14 years in the major leagues with the then-Florida Marlins, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers before retiring after the 2014 season. He posted a 3.88 ERA and 1.23 WHIP across 335 regular-season appearances.

Along with the World Series MVP, his resume includes three All-Star Game selections and two championships, one with the Marlins in 2003 and another with the Red Sox in 2007. He also threw a no-hitter for L.A. against the Philadelphia Phillies in 2014.

Beckett's lawyer told TMZ Sports his client "is trying to do what he can to make amends."