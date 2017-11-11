Brazilian F1 Grand Prix 2017 Qualifying: Saturday's Results, Times, Final Grid

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Valtteri Bottas set the best time in FP3 on Saturday ahead of the qualifying for the 2017 Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix.

The Finn topped the timesheets with a lap of one minute, 9.281 seconds, while Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton was just 0.003 seconds behind.

Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel rounded out the top four, inside one-tenth of a second back.

FP3 Recap

Formula One's official Twitter account shared the classification for the third and final practice session:

The drivers had wet conditions to deal with on the track:

Lance Stroll's session lasted just 15 minutes after he came to a stop approaching Turn 6 after losing power.

It was Ferrari duo Raikkonen and Vettel who showed the early pace as they raced to the top of the timesheets ahead of Hamilton and Bottas.

Further back, strong runs from Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen saw them claim P5 and P6, respectively, albeit they would not remain there thanks to late flourishes from Daniel Ricciardo, Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon.

A switch to supersoft tyres led to a flurry of activity at the top of the standings as both Ferrari's improved, with Vettel stealing a march on his rivals in P1, but he was quickly surpassed by the two Mercedes.

All four drivers were exceedingly close:

It was the Mercedes pair who came out on top once again, having done so in both of Friday's sessions.

This was Ferrari's most competitive showing at Brazil thus far, though, so qualifying could be much closer-run than it previously appeared.