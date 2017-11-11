Tottenham Transfer News: Manuel Lanzini Eyed in Latest Rumours

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in West Ham United midfielder Manuel Lanzini and are monitoring his progress at the London Stadium.

According to The Mirror's Darren Lewis, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino is a long-term admirer of his compatriot, who caught his eye when Lanzini found the net at White Hart Lane in 2015.

Spurs were given another taste of what the Argentinian can do this season when he led their comeback in the Hammer's 3-2 Carabao Cup win with two assists last month.

Tottenham writer Chris Miller was impressed:

His quality performance against the Lilywhites was hardly surprising, as Lanzini has often saved his best performances for the Irons' biggest games, per ESPN's Paul Carr:

Despite a poor season for West Ham last year, the 24-year-old nevertheless impressed with an excellent campaign.

He grabbed eight goals and two assists in the Premier League, and the latter tally could have been much higher given he created 56 chances, per Squawka.

Lanzini further demonstrated his technical quality by completing 90 take-ons and maintaining a passing accuracy of 87 per cent, and he also showcased his defensive work rate in winning 33 tackles and making 48 interceptions.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, and he has also caught the attention of Liverpool:

He'd make for a strong acquisition at Spurs, providing another creative option to feed Harry Kane, and his work ethic suggests he'd be a natural fit under Pochettino.

West Ham will be loath to lose him, though—let alone to their bitter rivals—so while his eventual exit to a bigger club appears likely if he can continue to display his good form, landing him might be difficult for Tottenham.