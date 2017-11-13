Baja 1000 2017: Dates, Route, Course Map, Race Classes and Full Schedule

Guillermo Arias/Associated Press

The Baja 1000 will return on Tuesday, November 14 for the 50th edition of the off-road race, which will conclude on Saturday, November 18.

After registering their vehicles on Tuesday and Wednesday, Moto and Quad classes will set off from Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico, at midnight PT on Wednesday and begin their 1134.4 mile, 48-hour journey to La Paz, Mexico, followed by all four-wheel classes at 10 a.m. PT Thursday.

As always, the race will feature a variety of vehicle classes, both two and four-wheel. Racing body Score International shared the wide array of classes that will be on show:

Last year, the Baja 1000 started and ended in Ensensada as the drivers competed in an 854-mile loop.

Here's a look at how it panned out:

On this occasion, the race is adopting its point-to-point format with drivers making their way from one end of the peninsula to the other.

Here is the official course map for this year's race:

The desert race is already an incredible test of endurance, skill and engineering, and drivers will be pushed to the limits even further this year with the course almost 300 miles longer.

Indeed, they will need to average a minimum of 23.63 miles per hour just to finish within the 48-hour time limit, which will be no easy feat when crossing rough terrain.

The Baja 1000 is an incredible spectacle in the motor racing calendar, comparable with the likes of the Dakar Rally and the 24 Hours of Le Mans but a unique challenge nonetheless.

The 50th edition of the prestigious race promises to be as thrilling as any before it.