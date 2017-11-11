    College Football Rankings 2017: Reviewing NCAA Week 11 Standings Before Saturday

    Joe TanseyFeatured ColumnistNovember 11, 2017

    COLLEGE STATION, TX - NOVEMBER 04: Kerryon Johnson #21 of the Auburn Tigers runs past Armani Watts #23 of the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on November 4, 2017 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
    Bob Levey/Getty Images

    Saturday's college football schedule has everything a fan could ask for and then some.

    At the top of the marquee are three top-10 showdowns that could alter the College Football Playoff standings on Tuesday.

    In addition to the colossal clashes, there are a handful of other games that will play a role in determining where certain teams land during Tuesday's rankings release and whether a few conferences are still in the hunt for the top four positions.

                        

    College Football Playoff Top 25

    1. Georgia

    2. Alabama

    3. Notre Dame

    4. Clemson

    5. Oklahoma

    6. TCU

    7. Miami (FL)

    8. Wisconsin

    9. Washington

    10. Auburn

    11. USC

    12. Michigan State

    13. Ohio State

    14. Penn State

    15. Oklahoma State

    16. Mississippi State

    17. Virginia Tech

    18. UCF

    19. Washington State

    20. Iowa

    21. Iowa State

    22. Memphis

    23. NC State

    24. LSU

    25. Northwestern

                  

    3 Top-10 Clashes Highlight Saturday Slate

    There are seven games involving a pair of Top 25 teams on Saturday, but the first one of importance to the playoff picture starts at 3:30 p.m. ET in Auburn, Alabama. 

    Georgia, who already clinched the SEC East, faces an Auburn team that has everything to gain in the next month, with the Bulldogs, Alabama and potentially the SEC Championship on its schedule. 

    ATHENS, GA - NOVEMBER 4: Sony Michel #1 of the Georgia Bulldogs scores on a first quarter carry against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Sanford Stadium on November 4, 2017 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
    Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

    An Auburn win would not only allow the Tigers to jump higher in the rankings, but it would also open the door for the Pac-12 and Big Ten to get a representative into the national semifinals. 

    You could speak of the same impact for the pair of 8 p.m. ET kickoffs. No. 5 Oklahoma hosts No. 6 TCU in what will be an elimination game for the Big 12 in relation to the playoff, while No. 3 Notre Dame visits No. 7 Miami (FL) in a clash that could end up benefiting the ACC greatly or close the door on Miami's playoff aspirations.

    No matter which team you're partial to, Saturday's games in Auburn, Alabama, Norman, Oklahoma, and Miami will hopefully go a long way in deciphering the playoff mess—or it could just add chaos to a muddy picture.

                 

    Wisconsin, Rest of Big Ten Will Watch Intently

    With the Pac-12 still looking up at the top four and the Big 12 having an elimination showdown in Norman on Saturday, the Big Ten—and Wisconsin specifically—stands to be the conference with the most to gain in Week 11.

    Although they are unbeaten, the Badgers are sitting in eighth and need quite a bit of help to feel secure about their spot in the top four. 

    CHAMPAIGN, IL - OCTOBER 28: Garret Dooley #5 of the Wisconsin Badgers is seen during the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium on October 28, 2017 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
    Michael Hickey/Getty Images

    The Badgers are guaranteed to jump at least two positions if they win, with four of the teams directly above them playing each other. However, a victory won't come easy on Saturday, as Wisconsin welcomes an Iowa team fresh off a bashing of Ohio State to Camp Randall Stadium.

    With change expected in the rankings after Week 11, the winner of the Michigan State-Ohio State game still has something to play for as well outside of Big Ten East supremacy. 

    EAST LANSING, MI - NOVEMBER 04: LJ Scott #3 of the Michigan State Spartans battles for yards past Manny Bowen #43 of the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half at Spartan Stadium on November 4, 2017 in East Lansing, Michigan. Michigan State won t
    Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

    It's not out of the realm of possibility that a two-loss team makes the playoff. However, if there's a team to do it right now, it's Auburn. Like Wisconsin, the winner of the Buckeyes-Spartans clash will need extra help to reach its goal. But this is college football, where chaos is expected this time of year. 

                 

    Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

    Related

      College Football logo
      College Football

      No. 9 UW Playoff Hopes Crumble After Loss to Stanford

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Expert Predictions for CFB Week 11

      Bleacher Report College Football Staff
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Report: Rosen (Concussion) Will Play vs. ASU

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Wisconsin's Top WR Cephus Out for Season

      Saturday Tradition
      via Saturday Tradition