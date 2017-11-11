AJ Styles Beats Jinder Mahal and the 9 Best Non-PPV Title Changes in WWE History

0 of 9

WWE Survivor Series seemed all but set in stone before AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship on SmackDown Live.

We will now see Styles faces Brock Lesnar in a champion vs. champion match on November 19 unless Mahal somehow regains the title between the publishing of this article and the pay-per-view.

This seemed like an odd move for management to make this close to the event, especially since it was Mahal who issued the challenge to Lesnar.

However, putting The Prince of Phenomenal in the main event against The Beast Incarnate is more appealing than the squash match we would have seen between Lesnar and Mahal.

Styles vs. Lesnar has been on many lists of dream matchups for years. WWE was smart to use them to elevate an otherwise lackluster card.

Having a top championship change hands on Raw or SmackDown is a lot less common than some people may realize, which makes every non-PPV title change more special.

Now we have talked about Styles and Mahal, let's take a look back through WWE history at the nine best non-PPV WWE world heavyweight title changes.