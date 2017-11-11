Paul George Drops Season-High 42 Points as Thunder Beat Clippers 120-111

Bart Young/Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder's four-game losing streak is over.

Paul George took control during Friday's game at Chesapeake Energy Arena and led the 5-7 Thunder to a 120-111 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers with 42 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals behind 13-of-22 shooting from the field and 4-of-7 shooting from three-point range.

Los Angeles dropped its fourth game in a row and fell to 5-6, although Lou Williams did what he could to counter George.

Williams poured in 35 points and grabbed seven rebounds while shooting a notable 13-of-22 from the field and 6-of-12 from deep. He was the only Clippers player to score more than 17 points, although Blake Griffin (17 points, six rebounds and five assists) and DeAndre Jordan (nine points and 12 rebounds) contributed in the frontcourt.

The issue wasn't offense for the Clippers in defeat.

Their defense failed to garner the critical stops in the second half as Oklahoma City seized control behind the George-Russell Westbrook duo. Westbrook challenged for a double-double with 22 points and eight assists, although he deferred his typical role of offensive leader to the hot hand in George for extended stretches.

Carmelo Anthony added 14 points and six rebounds, while the Thunder as a whole converted 11-of-26 from three-point range.

The defensive concerns were no surprise for the Clippers considering they are a mere 20th in the league with a defensive rating of 104.8, per NBA.com.

They will look to turn around their defensive shortcomings Saturday with a road contest against the New Orleans Pelicans, while the Thunder will look to start a winning streak Sunday against the Dallas Mavericks.