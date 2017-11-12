NFL Schedule Week 10: TV Coverage Map, Start Times and Live-Stream Info

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Week 10 will feature a handful of teams playing in desperation mode to either keep their playoff hopes alive in competitive divisions or maintain a sense of pride through a disappointing start.

The Dallas Cowboys don't fall into either category, but their offense will look different without a star player in the backfield. With the Philadelphia Eagles off to a hot start at 8-1, Dallas head coach Jason Garrett must prepare his team for a rough stretch in order to claim a playoff spot. The push starts at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Many have criticized the Minnesota Vikings' competition over the past few weeks. They beat the Chicago Bears with a rookie signal-caller, the Green Bay Packers without Aaron Rodgers, the Baltimore Ravens with a subpar offense and the winless Cleveland Browns in their past four games.

Now, the Vikings travel to the nation's capital to play against a .500 squad coming off a huge win. How will Minnesota fare against a tougher opponent?

Will the Denver Broncos snap their four-game losing streak against the New England Patriots, who have won four consecutive contests?

506 Sports on Twitter relayed the coverage map for Week 10 games:

You can follow the information below to watch the games on television or through a mobile device on live stream. We'll also go through notable storylines for the upcoming slate of contests.

Week 10 Schedule, Television and Live-Stream Details

Sunday, November 12

New York Jets at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

New Orleans Saints at Buffalo Bills: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Minnesota Vikings at Washington Redskins: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers: 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons: 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

New England Patriots at Denver Broncos: 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports

Monday, November 13

Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, WatchESPN

Notable Week 10 Storylines

Dallas Cowboys Set to Play Without Ezekiel Elliott, Left Tackle Tyron Smith

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

According to Dallas Morning News reporter Kate Hairopoulos, the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit on Thursday set running back Ezekiel Elliott's appeal hearing for December 1, which keeps him out of action for the next four games:

We'll see how the Cowboys offense fares without its star running back on Sunday. Furthermore, starting left tackle Tyron Smith will also miss the upcoming contest with a groin injury, per Dallas Morning News reporter Brandon George. It's worth noting wideout Dez Bryant practiced on Friday, though he missed two sessions with ankle and knee injuries.

Quarterback Dak Prescott will hand off to Alfred Morris as the primary ball-carrier. His top receiver won't suit up at 100 percent, so we'll see more Terrance Williams, Cole Beasley and Jason Witten involved in the passing attack.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

It's not an ideal situation for the Cowboys, but it helps that the offense scored 28 points, with Williams leading the team racking up 141 receiving yards and Beasley scoring two touchdowns in Week 9.

Maybe Dallas doesn't need its flashy star players on the field or at 100 percent to win games against an average defense. Nonetheless, the Cowboys will travel to Atlanta to face a desperate Falcons team that's lost four of its past five games. Expect a seesaw matchup with the home team taking the victory.

Falcons 23, Cowboys 21

Minnesota Vikings Attempt to Extend Win Streak to 5 Games

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The Vikings quietly hold a two-game division lead over the Detroit Lions and Packers in the NFC North. Many have forgotten about this team because they haven't played on U.S. soil since Week 7.

Minnesota beat the Cleveland Browns at Twickenham Stadium in London in Week 8 followed by a Week 9 bye. For those with a faint memory, this squad fields a hard-nosed defense that ranks No. 3 in points surrendered and No. 4 in yards allowed.

The Vikings' stout defense takes pressure off Case Keenum, who's filled in admirably as a backup quarterback. The team placed Sam Bradford on injured reserve because of his knee injury. Teddy Bridgewater will serve as the No. 2 quarterback on Sunday.

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

There's palpable excitement for Bridgewater's return as an active player, but don't expect him to throw a live pass until the bottom falls out for Keenum. Keep in mind the 25-year-old has missed a year and a half of action after suffering a serious knee injury during the 2016 offseason.

Nonetheless, Minnesota will play a scrappy Washington Redskins team that comes off a road victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Kirk Cousins can make enough plays to win a game against a tough defense if his defensive unit holds opponents to the minimum.

Expect a low-scoring game with the Vikings coming out on top.

Vikings 23, Redskins 20

Denver Broncos Look to Snap 4-Game Skid

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Every time Patriots quarterback Tom Brady matches up against the Broncos, his losing overall record (7-9) against the team becomes the topic of conversation. Well, he's won five of the past six regular-season games against the Broncos. Don't ignore that fact.

It's also hard to overlook the Broncos' poor play over the past month. Quarterback Brock Osweiler started over Trevor Siemian in Week 9, but the shift under center didn't change the unfavorable results; the Eagles scored 51 points against Denver.

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

New England's maligned defense has improved over the past four weeks, holding teams to 17 points or fewer in that span. On paper, it's a huge mismatch in favor of the champions.

Head coach Bill Belichick had an extra week to prepare for an offense that has this season turned the ball over multiple times in every game except one at home against the Oakland Raiders.

Throw out Brady's overall record against the Broncos; New England will rout Denver in the Sunday Night Football prime-time slot.

Patriots 31, Broncos 13