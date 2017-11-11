Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest Injuries

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

It's NFL Week 10, and you're probably looking for waiver-wire handcuffs to replace injured players or those going through limited practices as a plan B in your fantasy team.

Surprisingly, quarterback Jameis Winston's absence could elevate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense. Fantasy owners need to refer to Week 6 when he didn't finish the contest against the Arizona Cardinals.

After netting 21.60 fantasy points in Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets running back Matt Forte won't suit up against the Buccaneers on Sunday, which creates opportunities for a backup playing a poor defense.

The New England Patriots recovered during the bye week, but the receiving corps will take the field without a starter. Who should managers flock to on the waiver wire if he's not already on their rosters?

We'll list the 10 pickups for Week 10 and further go into a detail on the top targets for the upcoming contests.

10 Notable Pickups

1. QB, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Owned in 12 percent of leagues)

2. QB, Eli Manning, New York Giants (Owned in 50 percent of leagues)

3. QB, Josh McCown, New York Jets (Owned in 60 percent of leagues)

4. RB, Bilal Powell, New York Jets (Owned in 76 percent of leagues)

5. RB, James White, New England Patriots (Owned in 75 percent of leagues)

6. WR, Danny Amendola, New England Patriots (Owned in 49 percent of leagues)

7. WR, Terrance Williams, Dallas Cowboys (Owned in 25 percent of leagues)

8. WR, Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans (Owned in 48 percent of leagues)

9. TE, Vernon Davis, Washington Redskins (Owned in 57 percent of leagues)

10. DEF, Chicago Bears (Owned in 56 percent of leagues)

Top Pickups

QB, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers will sit Winston for multiple games due to a shoulder injury, per ESPN.com reporter Jenna Laine.

As a result, it's a revenge game for signal-caller Ryan Fitzpatrick. He won't have wideout Mike Evans, who's serving a one-game suspension for violating the league's unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness policies, per ESPN's Field Yates:

However, the Buccaneers have a roster loaded with offensive talent. DeSean Jackson will slide into the lead receiver role as a big-play threat. Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard will see more looks in the passing attack. The two tight ends have caught a combined seven touchdowns through nine weeks.

The Jets allow an average 48.6 receiving yards per contest to running backs, per Football Outsiders. Charles Sims' role may become vital in attacking the defense in the short passing game for a quarterback without a big arm.

At this point, Gang Green's 4-5 record comes as a surprise, but the defense has surrendered 19 passing touchdowns in 2017. When Fitzpatrick filled in for Winston in Week 6, he threw for 290 yards, three touchdowns and almost led a comeback against the Cardinals.

QB, Eli Manning, New York Giants

There's so much hoopla about New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo's job being on the line. Many accused the team of quitting in a 51-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9.

Despite all the noise coming from Big Blue's headquarters, you should start quarterback Eli Manning against the San Francisco 49ers' No. 31-ranked defense.

The Giants have locker room issues, with anonymous players calling out their head coach, per ESPN's Josina Anderson.

In addition, the Giants co-owner John Mara instructed the front office to scout college quarterbacks, per ESPN.com reporter Jordan Raanan. Nonetheless, Manning will start on Sunday. Expect his teammates to rally around him and put forth a better effort with a magnifying glass on the team's performance.

The Giants passing attack will feature wide receiver Sterling Shepard and rookie tight end Evan Engram. The latter has scored double-digits in standard scoring Yahoo leagues over the past three games.

RB, Bilal Powell, New York Jets

Now on to a player who may have been recently dropped due to Forte's increased production over the past few weeks.

Forte's absence pushes Bilal Powell into the lead role at running back. Quarterback Josh McCown will likely look for him in the short passing attack to replace the 31-year-old back's double-digit touches over the last four outings. Tampa Bay allows an average 54.3 receiving yards per game to tailbacks, per Football Outsiders.

As a whole, the Buccaneers field a bottom-ranked defensive unit in yards and points surrendered. The run defense has given up 100 or more yards in each of the last five games.

As the lead back against a poor defense, it's the perfect time to scoop Powell off the waiver wire or start him if he's been sitting on your bench.

RB, James White, New England Patriots

Patriots have ruled wide receiver Chris Hogan out for Week 10, which spreads his targets among the other pass-catchers. After eight games, he's tied for second on the team with 54 targets.

Despite the Broncos' four-game losing streak, their pass defense only surrendered 200 or more yards once in that span. Furthermore, Denver fields the No. 5 run defense in yards allowed.

The Patriots rank No. 16 in rushing offense and only scored six touchdowns on the ground through eight games. Quarterback Tom Brady won't carve up the No Fly Zone like a Halloween pumpkin, but he'll likely rely on underneath routes to move the ball.

After reaching the end zone only once in eight games, you may have given up on running back James White. Nonetheless, he'll likely see a handful of carries, but he's converted 53 targets into 43 receptions for 365 yards and a touchdown this season. He's been the preferred receiving option in the backfield over Dion Lewis.

Start the 25-year-old receiving back, who can exploit the middle of the field, against a defense that covers the perimeter with top-tier cornerbacks.