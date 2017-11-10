Anderson Silva Out of Kelvin Gastelum Fight After Possible Failed Drug Test

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

UFC announced Friday that Anderson Silva has been removed from his scheduled fight against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Fight Night on Nov. 25 in Shanghai, China, due to a potential anti-doping policy violation.

UFC said in a statement that it was notified by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency that Silva may have violated the policy based on an out-of-competition sample collected on Oct. 26, resulting in his being provisionally suspended by USADA.

In 2015, Silva failed a pair of drug tests related to UFC 183, resulting in his unanimous-decision win over Nick Diaz getting changed to a no contest.

Silva was originally scheduled to fight Gastelum at UFC 212 in June, but the fight was postponed after Gastelum tested positive for marijuana.

The 42-year-old Silva is one of the most successful fighters in UFC history with a career professional record of 34-8.

The Spider was victorious in his most recent fight against Derek Brunson at UFC 208 in February, but in the five fights before that, he lost four times and had one no contest.

UFC has yet to announce if a replacement fighter will step in for Silva in order to keep Gastelum on the card.