Josh Rosen Reportedly Clears Concussion Protocol, Will Play vs. ASU

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen has reportedly cleared concussion protocol and is in line to start the Bruins' home game Saturday night against Arizona State at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times provided the status update Friday.

