    Josh Rosen Reportedly Clears Concussion Protocol, Will Play vs. ASU

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistNovember 10, 2017

    PASADENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 30: Josh Rosen #3 of the UCLA Bruins looks to pass during the second half of a game against the Colorado Buffaloes at the Rose Bowl on September 30, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
    Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

    UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen has reportedly cleared concussion protocol and is in line to start the Bruins' home game Saturday night against Arizona State at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.  

    Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times provided the status update Friday.

                     

