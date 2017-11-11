NFL Predictions Week 10: Final Odds Projections and Fantasy Stars to Watch

Al Pereira/Getty Images

Week 10 of the NFL fantasy football season kicked off on Thursday Night Football with the Seattle Seahawks downing the Arizona Cardinals 22-16.

Per usual, TNF was a disaster.

Though it's not fantasy-relevant on an individual player basis per se, Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman ruptured his Achilles' tendon and is done for the year, according to Greg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune.

Looking at a running back, Adrian Peterson of the Cardinals could only muster up 29 rushing yards on 21 carries. It's confirmed: as long as Drew Stanton is the quarterback, it's going to be extremely difficult for Peterson to get anything going.

Here's a look at the rest of this week's matchups. We will examine the odds and fantasy stars from each game. All odds are courtesy of OddsShark.

New York Jets (-2.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (43.5)

Josh McCown. Ryan Fitzpatrick. Go get your tickets now.

Well, actually, McCown has actually been good this year, so I take that back.

However, the storylines here are the Fitzpatrick #RevengeGame and Mike Evans being suspended. With that said, the Bucs won't win this game. The Jets defense is good enough to force Fitzpatrick into a bit of trouble, coupled with the McCown passing prowess (crazy to be saying that still).

The Bucs are not a good football team, especially without Evans.

Jets on the road.

Pick: Jets 24, Buccaneers 17

Fantasy Star: Josh McCown

Pittsburgh Steelers (-10) at Indianapolis Colts (45)

The poor Colts.

Just going by the Steelers being 10-point favorites, you know who is going to win. For betting purposes, it's just a matter of by how much.

The Steelers offense is going to be difficult for the Colts defense, and the Colts offense is going to have a hard time with the Steelers defense. Should the Colts be down by a sizable margin, this could force quarterback Jacoby Brissett to have to make plays, and that could go in the Steelers favor.

Steelers win big.

Pick: Steelers 30, Colts 14

Fantasy Star: Le'Veon Bell

New Orleans Saints (-3) at Buffalo Bills (46.5)

Circle the wagons!

Coming off a tough Week 9 loss to the Jets, the Bills will try to bounce back as they host the Saints, a team on a six-game winning streak, in Week 10.

The Bills are undefeated at home. The defense is going to be one of the harder units for the Saints and quarterback Drew Brees to handle.

The Bills offense is solid enough, too, and the addition of wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin can only help. Yes, the Saints defense has been darn good this season, but I'll side with the home team.

The Bills win this one as the home underdog.

Pick: Bills 21, Saints 19

Fantasy Star: LeSean McCoy

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears (-6, 38)

With Brett Hundley at quarterback, I've got zero confidence in the Packers. They're just not any good with him.

The Bears don't exactly have a prolific offense either, but between the running game from Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen, as well as a defense that should pressure Hundley all afternoon long, I can't envision a scenario where the Packers win or cover.

The Bears defense should have a good day getting to Hundley. Whether that translates to fantasy points remains to be seen.

Pick: Bears 23, Packers 14

Fantasy Star: Bears D/ST

Minnesota Vikings (-1.5) at Washington Redskins (42.5)

This is a weird game. The Vikings have played well this year thanks to the unsuspecting Case Keenum. Of course, Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen and (since Dalvin Cook went down) Jerick McKinnon help, but who thought this would happen?

The Vikings defense will inevitably shut down the Redskins running game. With that said, the Redskins running game is so bad they might just shut themselves down.

For the Redskins, their passing attack is all over the place.

With a 1.5-point spread, I'm comfortable going with the road team here. The Redskins won't be able to run, and the Vikings secondary is good enough to contain a Redskins passing attack that is a cast of randomness on a week-to-week basis.

Pick: Vikings 23, Redskins 21

Fantasy Star: Stefon Diggs

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars (-4, 41)

The Chargers are heading east for a 1 p.m. kickoff against the Jaguars.

We know how that usually goes for the west coast teams.

Either way, the Chargers offense has some weapons, but the Jaguars defense is so good that it won't matter. The Chargers offensive line will have trouble against the pass rush, the passing game will have a hard time getting going against Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye, and Melvin Gordon will struggle to get going at all.

Jaguars by a touchdown.

Pick: Jaguars 27, Chargers 20

Fantasy Star: Leonard Fournette

Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions (-11, 43.5)

It's the Browns. Give me a break.

Lions by two or more possessions.

Pick: Lions 31, Browns 14

Fantasy Star: Golden Tate

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans (-5, 40.5)

Avoiding suspension, the Bengals will have A.J. Green at their disposal on the road against the Titans.

Coming off a loss at the Jaguars, the Bengals will try to improve their dismal road record (1-3).

I'll just cut to the chase: the Titans have the weapons edge here, even though the Bengals have Green. This could be the game where we see more of rookie Corey Davis, too.

Titans safety Kevin Byard has been a difference-maker as of late, and he'll play a role here.

It's hard to trust the Bengals on the road. The Titans haven't been playing as well as we all thought they would, but they pull out the win here.

Pick: Titans 26, Bengals 18

Fantasy Star: Corey Davis

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams (-12, 46.5)

Like the Steelers/Colts, the Rams will win, but by how much?

Well, I'll tell you this: it will be by more than 12. The Texans offense is horrendous with Tom Savage under center, and the Rams have one of the best offenses in the league against a Texans defense that is greatly deteriorated since the beginning of the season.

This could get ugly.

Pick: Rams 44, Texans 17

Fantasy Star: Robert Woods

Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons (-3, 48)

Believe it or not, the Cowboys will actually be without Ezekiel Elliott this week. He has to begin serving his suspension.

That changes things here for the Cowboys, but they still have a stable of running backs that are serviceable.

However, the Falcons playcalling leaves a lot to be desired. Heck, Julio Jones has just one touchdown this season.

Even without Zeke, this game could be quite high scoring. Both teams are susceptible to both the pass and run, but the run game for the Falcons carries them here.

Pick: Falcons 27, Cowboys 23

Fantasy Star: Devonta Freeman

New York Giants (-3) at San Francisco 49ers (41.5)

For the beat writers of both of these teams sake, hopefully the 49ers and Levi's Stadium has a nice catering area. This is going to be a snoozer.

This is going to be plenty of bad football being played. Could we see the Giants go with Davis Webb here?

With Jenkins back, he makes the secondary better, so I'll go with the Giants, I guess.

Pick: Giants 21, 49ers 16

Fantasy Star: Carlos Hyde (and I don't feel good about this)

New England Patriots (-8) at Denver Broncos (45.5)

This is the first time in a long time I've been confident in a road team against a team like the Broncos giving up eight-points.

The Broncos offense stinks with Brock Osweiler. The pass defense isn't as notorious as it once was. With that said, the pass rush and run defense should be their usual dominant self. Fortunately, the Patriots could care less about a running game.

Not to mention the Broncos can't defend tight ends.

Hello, Rob Gronkowski.

Patriots by a lot.

Pick: Patriots 33, Broncos 14

Fantasy Star: Rob Gronkowski

Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers (-9, 38)

Another horrible prime-time football game, everyone.

I'm not confident in Cam Newton, but the Dolphins offense is not a unit I can trust, either. What they did against the Oakland Raiders was an anomaly.

Jay Cutler seems like a cool guy, but he isn't the best quarterback.

Proceed with caution here. Don't bet, but if I have to choose...

Pick: Panthers 24, Dolphins 14

Fantasy Star: Devin Funchess