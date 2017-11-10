D.J. Humphries Knee Injury Diagnosed as Dislocated Kneecap; LT out 3 Months

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries has been diagnosed with a dislocated kneecap and will be sidelined for the next three months, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The news comes after head coach Bruce Arians told reporters Humphries "probably" tore his ACL during Thursday's 22-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at University of Phoenix Stadium, according to AZCentral's Kent Somers.

"It's just a shame," Arians said, per Kyle Odegard of the team's official website. "The guy was playing fantastic."

According to NFL.com, Humphries is expected to be placed on injured reserve—a move that will end his season.

John Wetzel, who has made four starts this season, should be the next man up at left tackle. Through nine games, the undrafted free agent out of Boston College has played 360 snaps after logging 646 a season ago.