    D.J. Humphries Knee Injury Diagnosed as Dislocated Kneecap; LT out 3 Months

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistNovember 10, 2017

    GLENDALE, AZ - NOVEMBER 09: Offensive tackle D.J. Humphries #74 of the Arizona Cardinals is carried off the field in the in the first half of the game against the Seattle Seahawks at University of Phoenix Stadium on November 9, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
    Norm Hall/Getty Images

    Arizona Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries has been diagnosed with a dislocated kneecap and will be sidelined for the next three months, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

    The news comes after head coach Bruce Arians told reporters Humphries "probably" tore his ACL during Thursday's 22-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at University of Phoenix Stadium, according to AZCentral's Kent Somers

    "It's just a shame," Arians said, per Kyle Odegard of the team's official website. "The guy was playing fantastic."

    According to NFL.com, Humphries is expected to be placed on injured reservea move that will end his season. 

    John Wetzel, who has made four starts this season, should be the next man up at left tackle. Through nine games, the undrafted free agent out of Boston College has played 360 snaps after logging 646 a season ago. 

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jerry Jones: Potential NFL Lawsuit Not Related to Zeke

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      John Carlos Likens Kap to Muhammad Ali

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      Arizona Cardinals logo
      Arizona Cardinals

      QB, O-Line Will Be a Major Issue for Cardinals

      Vsporto
      via Vsporto
      Arizona Cardinals logo
      Arizona Cardinals

      Is This the Worst Draft Class of the Decade?

      Matt Miller
      via Bleacher Report