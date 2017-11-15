Larry Fitzgerald 2nd-Youngest Receiver to 15,000 Career Catches

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald hauled in a game-high 10 passes for 113 yards during Thursday's 22-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

In the process, Fitzgerald surpassed 15,000 career receiving yards for his career, becoming just the sixth player to do so and second-youngest in NFL history to reach the mark, per ESPN Stats & Info. Only Hall of Famer Jerry Rice managed to reach the total at a younger age.

Fitzgerald posted his best seasons as a professional between 2005-2011, seeing a major drop-off in his production in the three campaigns between 2012 and 2014. However, coach Bruce Arians decided to move Fitzgerald to the slot, which has wound up paying huge dividends for both the veteran and the Cardinals.

Since making the switch, Fitzgerald has recorded his two highest catch totals (109 and 107) in each of the last two seasons and is on pace to surpass 100 again in 2017. He has also reached 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last two campaigns, scoring 15 touchdowns combined.

Even a change under center from Carson Palmer—who will miss at least the majority of the remaining season, if not all—to Drew Stanton hasn't derailed Fitzgerald's efforts, evidenced by his output Sunday.

At this point in his career, it's not a question of if but when Fitzgerald will make his way into Canton. The 34-year-old ranks high on the most of the major receiving lists, including sixth in receiving yards (15,066), third in receptions (1,185) and eighth in receiving touchdowns (107).

Fitzgerald takes the field Sunday against the Houston Texans with an opportunity to move up the receiving yards leaderboard as well, needing just 61 to equal Tony Gonzalez (15,127) for fifth on the all-time list and 142 to tie Isaac Bruce (15,208) for fourth.