Jerry Jones: Potential NFL Lawsuit Not Related to Ezekiel Elliott Suspension

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Friday that the lawsuit he may file against the NFL is not related to how the league has handled Ezekeil Elliott's six-game suspension after a domestic violence investigation.

Rather, Jones said the core issue of the lawsuit would revolve around the contract extension for Commissioner Roger Goodell that has been negotiated by the compensation committee, which is comprised of six owners.

"I basically feel this extension of Roger should go and be reviewed and approved by all the owners, not just a few of the owners," Jones said, per ESPN.com's Todd Archer. "The committee that basically negotiates the salary with our commissioner is taking the view, especially the chairman, that they in a limited group can complete this agreement."

Jones added that "with all of the interest and commitment that you have throughout the ownership ... this is simply about making sure that all clubs have input into ... the commissioner, his extension, but also in future years, his decisions."

With regard to Elliott, Jones downplayed the significance the league's investigation had in stoking the possibility of legal action:

"The facts are, the issues that involve the commissioner are far more reaching. I've been dealing with this commissioner for almost 28 years, as an employee of the NFL. Zeke's been involved here a year, a year-and-a-half. Those are really separate issues as to Zeke. The policy that we have that has impacted Zeke is more of my issue with the commissioner, moreso than Zeke's particular circumstance."

The New York Times' Ken Belson first reported Wednesday that Jones was considering litigation and "appears intent on holding up Goodell's contract extension and potentially pushing him out."



But contrary to Jones' statements Friday, Belson reported "the dispute between Jones and Goodell stems from Jones's anger over the commissioner's suspending of Ezekiel Elliott."

On Thursday, the Second Circuit Court of Appeals denied Elliott's request for an emergency injunction after he successfully received a temporary stay last week that made him eligible to play in Week 9.

Now officially suspended, Elliott is scheduled to miss the Cowboys' next six games, which would put him on track for a return in Week 16 barring another appeal that could be heard as early as Dec. 1.