PSG Transfer News: Latest on Lucas Moura, Top Rumours

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Lucas Moura's chances of leaving Paris Saint-Germain for Inter Milan are reportedly in jeopardy, with the Serie A club said to be wary about breaking financial fair play rules.

A report from CalcioMercato.com has noted how Brazilian winger Moura could be on his way out of the French capital as Les Parisiens look to balance the books, and Inter have emerged as a potential buyer: "PSG has been trying to offload him, and thought they had found a match with the Nerazzurri."

Yet the same source also noted how a loan arrangement may suit Inter more than a permanent deal:

"Now, it seems, Inter executives are balking at the transfer. Their main concern is that the potential transfer could lead to them violating Financial Fair Play rules. Their idea is to acquire him on a loan, but PSG will refuse any deal that includes a redemption clause. They want nothing to do with Lucas Moura, or, more importantly, his salary."

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

It's somewhat surprising PSG would be so adamant about parting company with Moura. After all, the South American attacker enjoyed one of his better campaigns last season.

Moura scored 13 goals and provided six assists in Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League action, per WhoScored.com. It was his first year working with manager Unai Emery, and the former Sevilla boss seemed to get the best out of Moura, who has always been something of a mercurial talent.

The 25-year-old boasts terrific pace, immaculate close control, stylish technique and a natural eye for goal. Yet for all his qualities, Moura is having a tougher time featuring for the PSG first team this season.

He has yet to start a game in the league, instead making a mere five appearances off the substitutes bench, according to WhoScored.com.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/Getty Images

Moura's lack of involvement is understandable since PSG signed both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe this summer. They are playing the wide berths in a fluid and prolific front three either side of centre-forward Edinson Cavani.

The world-record deal to sign Neymar from Barcelona, as well as the hefty fee needed to make Mbappe's loan deal a permanent one next summer, mean PSG must raise funds to comply with FFP.

In fact, UEFA have reportedly told the leaders of France's top flight to generate £70 million, per MailOnline's Simon Jones. The report noted how selling Moura and Angel Di Maria is central to PSG's money-raising strategy.

Given the fact Mbappe and Neymar are ahead of him in the pecking order, Moura should be keen on a move, particularly since Julian Draxler and Javier Pastore are also in the squad.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Of course, PSG need a permanent deal rather than a loan switch to justify letting Moura go.