Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn Punished and the 5 Most Controversial Stories of the Week

Credit: WWE.com

WWE was a whirlwind of controversy both in and out of the ring this past week as on-the-fly changes and disciplinary actions caused minute-by-minute shifts to the Survivor Series pay-per-view.

And after the well-received airing of ESPN's Nature Boy documentary, the drama surrounding WWE's 2017 tour of Europe could qualify as a 30 for 30 movie in and of itself.

SmackDown stars Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn seem to have gone from the outhouse from the penthouse in one way or another, but the only way to truly be sure what's going on is to stay tuned to whatever zany story breaks next.