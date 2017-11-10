    Gareth Bale out 'Another Month' After Suffering Hamstring Injury in Training

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistNovember 10, 2017

    DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 26: Gareth Bale of Real Madrid looks on during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Signal Iduna Park on September 26, 2017 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/TF-Images via Getty Images)
    TF-Images/Getty Images

    Gareth Bale's poor luck with injuries continued into the international break, as the Welshman suffered a hamstring injury in training that could sideline him even longer.

    The former Tottenham Hotspur star stayed in Madrid during the international break as he worked his way back from an existing problem, but per the club's official website (via Robbie Dunne of AS), that plan has backfired:

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

