Wisconsin HS Golf Coach Resigns After Racist Tweets to Bubba Wallace Jr.

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

Brent Nottestad, a golf coach at Cambridge High School in Wisconsin, resigned Thursday after he sent what appeared to be racist tweets to NASCAR driver Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.

The tweets were in response to the following message from Wallace, who is the sport's only black driver:

According to the Cambridge News' Paul Beroza, Nottestad tweeted at Wallace: "Will this fella just go away. Can't drive himself out of an open wet paper bag. Sad to see the sport let this clown with zero ability."

Nottestad also reportedly wrote: "Hey @BubbaWallace. Please quit with, 'I'm black' bs. You're terrible. There are 1423 more credible drivers to get that ride than you."

According to Beroza, the number 1423 is "commonly associated with the Southern Brotherhood, an Alabama-based white supremacist prison gang."

Wallace responded to the since-deleted tweets with a pair of messages:

"The Cambridge School District was made aware of several offensive comments made on social media by Cambridge High School boys’ golf coach, Brent Nottestad," Cambridge Superintendent Bernie Nikolay said in a statement on Thursday, per Beroza. "After a meeting between Mr. Nottestad and school district officials this morning, Mr. Nottestad resigned his position with the district, effective immediately."